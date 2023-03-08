Storers host free concert to raise funds for Eugowra flood recovery

Eugowra welcomed the Storers on Saturday night with Sara, Greg, Pip and Bonnie giving their time to perform and all proceeds raised going to local flood recovery.
Fans from around the region enjoyed a great night of music under the stars as the Golden Guitar winning Sara and brother Greg, with Greg's daughters Pip and Bonnie, took the stage.
The concert was planned as part of the Storers' national, year-long tour for Sara and Greg to promote their new album however they quickly converted the concert to a free-entry event after the flooding of November 14, 2022.
It also featured special guest singer, songwriter and comedian Grant Luhrs.
"Like everyone who read the news reports and saw the devastating vision of Eugowra being wiped out, we were heartbroken," Sara said.
"We hope that our music and stories will put a smile on the faces of the residents and contribute in some small way to create a distraction from what they are still going through."
