Storers host free concert to raise funds for Eugowra flood recovery

March 9 2023 - 8:00am
Eugowra welcomed the Storers on Saturday night with Sara, Greg, Pip and Bonnie giving their time to perform and all proceeds raised going to local flood recovery.

