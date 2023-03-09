What's on in and around Forbes in March

Bogan Gate is 125 years old! After the original date in October was cancelled due to forecast heavy rains, the weekend-long celebrations were moved to March 11 and 12. With plenty to see and do, from official openings and a village fair to memorabilia displays and trips back in time, the weekend promises to be big and special. The village fair is at Bogan Gate Golf Club and will include a huge working display of vintage machinery and cars, Kids Zone, face painting, live music, market stalls and food vans.