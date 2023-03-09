What's on in and around Forbes in March

March 11 and 12
Bogan Gate is 125 years old! After the original date in October was cancelled due to forecast heavy rains, the weekend-long celebrations were moved to March 11 and 12. With plenty to see and do, from official openings and a village fair to memorabilia displays and trips back in time, the weekend promises to be big and special. The village fair is at Bogan Gate Golf Club and will include a huge working display of vintage machinery and cars, Kids Zone, face painting, live music, market stalls and food vans.
Sunday, March 12
March guest artist is Forbes local and Life Member of Forbes Country Music Club, Garry Hemming. All welcome. Musicians and performers warmly welcomed. Sunday's muster starts at 1pm at Club Forbes. Entry $5 adult, children under 17 years free. Raffles, lucky door prizes, lucky numbers and Members Draw on the day.
Saturday, March 18
Eugowra's annual over 35s masters rugby league tournament is coming to Spooner Oval in 2023, with teams signing up in great numbers already. This is going to be a great community day with music, food and fundraising for Eugowra. Go online to eugowramasters.com to check out the raffle items and get your tickets.
Tuesday, March 21
These workshops provide rural communities with an opportunity to discuss topics such as depression and suicide in the bush - and they're being brought to Forbes by Rabobank. The Forbes workshop is Tuesday, March 21 from 5pm to 6.30pm at the Forbes Golf & Sportsman's Hotel, 17 Parkes Road, Forbes. Participants are able to register attendance via the link, however walk-ins are also welcome. Registration will assist for catering purposes.
March 17-19
Free family friendly community event around Peak Hill to celebrate the original home of the Wiradjuri people and former gold mining town. Read the full story on page 3.
Saturday, March 18
The Peak Hill Regional Finals of the Australian National Busking Championships return on March 18. Those interested in entering can contact Betty Zdan on 0407 072 813.
Saturday, March 25
Homegrown Parkes promotes locally grown produce of all kinds, with stallholders, food vendors, competitions and learning opportunities coming to Cooke Park between 9am and 2pm on March 25. This event is a new undertaking for Central West Lachlan Landcare, with the support of Parkes Community Arts and Parkes Shire Council and is free. Local art will also be on display and a variety of stalls. There is also a dinner in Bogan Gate, a garden visit and Schools Eco Day, which coincides with a visit from Costa Georgiadis.
March 25-26
The Trundle Back In Time Vintage Rally and Tractor Pull is on again at the Trundle Showground. The weekend features Oliver Hart-Parr and Pre-war 1939 tractors, stationary engines, vintage cars, bikes, trucks and machinery, as well as a swap meet, market stalls, live music, kids entertainment, sheaf toss, and bar and barbecue facilities. Entry is free.
Saturday, March 25
We're heading to the polls with voters in our district electing a State Member for Orange. Polling places open on the day are: Forbes Town Hall, Forbes High School, Forbes Tennis Club, Bedgerabong Public School, Eugowra Public School. Pre-polling opens at Forbes Town Hall on Saturday, March 18.
Saturday, March 25
Central West Lachlan Landcare is thrilled to welcome Costa Georgiadis to speak at the annual Landcare dinner at Bogan Gate. Catering by Eat Your Greens. Tickets on sale through www.stickytickets.com.au/BBXHR and there is a bus from Forbes.
