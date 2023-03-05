Some regional schools closed as RFS declares extreme fire danger, total fire ban

A TOTAL FIRE BAN is in place for the region including Forbes, Parkes and Eugowra until midnight Monday, March 6.
A total fire ban means no fires in the open.
If a fire starts in these conditions, it will be fast moving, behave erratically and is extremely dangerous, the NSW Rural Fire Service advises.
The Rural Fire Service advise people to call 000 immediately if they see an unattended fire today - and to know what they will do if a fire starts in their area.
Eugowra Public School is among a raft of schools in the region to be non-operational on Monday under that rating.
"As we are rated a category 2 school, under our Bushfire and Grassfire Response Plan, we have been advised for our school to cease operations on Monday 6th March 2023, by the NSW Fire service in conjunction with the Department of Education," Principal Carmel Doyle said in a post to the school's Facebook page.
"This means that noone is allowed on site during this time.
"Fire Danger Ratings (FDR) describe the potential level of danger should a bushfire or grassfire start. They do not indicate the chance of a fire occurring.
"We are currently implementing our bushfire and grassfire communication response protocols and will be providing additional information as we receive it."
There are 34 NSW public schools that will be non-operational: Black Springs Public School, Borenore Public School, Canobolas Public School, Capertee Public School, Carcoar Public School, Cargo Public School, Clergate Public School, Cullen Bullen Public School, Cumnock Public School, Eglinton Public School, Eugowra Public School, Glen Alice Public School, Goolma Public School, Hampton Public School, Hargraves Public School, Hill End Public School, Ilford Public School, Lithgow High School, Lue Public School, Lyndhurst Public School, Meadow Flat Public School, Mullion Creek Public School, Neville Public School, O'Connell Public School, Oberon High School, Rockley Public School, Sofala Public School, Spring Terrace Public School, Trunkey Public School, Walhallow Public School, Wattle Flat Public School, Weilmoringle Public School, Wyangala Dam Public School, Zig Zag Public School.
Forbes is forecast to reach a top temperature of 36 degrees on Monday with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting north to north-westerly winds of 25 to 40km/hr tending west-north westerly in the early afternoon before becoming light in the evening.
Lighting a fire on a day of Total Fire Ban attracts an on the spot fine of $2200. If the matter goes to court, you could be subject to a fine of up to $5500 and/or 12 months in prison.
Penalties for a fire that escapes and damages or destroys life, property or the environment can attract much greater fines and jail terms with maximums at $132,000 and/or 14 years in prison.
State Emergency Operations Controller, Deputy Commissioner Emergency Management Peter Thurtell, said hot conditions often lead to an increase in tragic incidents including vulnerable people and pets being left in vehicles.
"I cannot stress strongly enough how dangerous it can be to leave a child or pet unattended in a vehicle - and on a hot day, it only takes a matter of minutes to become deadly," he said.
"Anyone who locates children, vulnerable people or pets unattended in a vehicle, call Triple Zero (000) immediately."
Deputy Commissioner Thurtell added that it was important to look after your health in hot weather - and important to think about the health of others.
"Some people are at higher risk of heat illness, especially if they are older, live alone or are socially-isolated, so if you know someone who may need assistance, reach out to them," Deputy Commissioner Thurtell said.
"There is also a wide range of health information and advice on the Beat the Heat page of NSW Health's website."
Important Beat the Heat advice includes:
Livestock and pet owners are also urged to look out for animal health by ensuring adequate clean water is always available and that shading is provided where possible. Additionally, no animals should be left in confined, unventilated areas.
Deputy Commissioner Thurtell said the other consideration for the community in extreme heat is the risk of bushfires.
"When the weather heats up, we generally see higher fire dangers and the NSW Rural Fire Service will often declare total fire bans in areas to reduce the risk of catastrophe," Deputy Commissioner Thurtell said.
"Not only should be members of the community be up to date on fire conditions, but they must also consider the risk an open flame or use of a solid fuel burner outside may pose with the fire danger of the day.
"Significant penalties apply depending on the incident, so it's important to know your responsibilities."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.