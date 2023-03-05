Some regional schools closed as RFS declares extreme fire danger, total fire ban

Stay well-hydrated

Avoid alcohol and hot or sugary drinks

Limit your physical activity

Try to stay out of the sun during the hottest part of the day

If you can, spend some time in an air-conditioned building

Wear light, loose-fitting clothing made from natural fibres like cotton

Regularly check your forecasts from the Bureau of Meteorology on radio, TV, internet or App

Get advice from your doctor about whether your medication and/or your medical conditions may affect what you should do if it gets extremely hot