Disappointment for pennants players but bowls charity day a winner

More than $5000 has been raised for CanAssist with sensational support of the annual Donny Schatz Memorial Day.
Kasey Schatz - Don's daughter - couldn't have been happier with the day with 16 teams rolling up for a great day on and off the greens.
Bowlers - in teams of three - played two 10-end games with John Milton, Don Schatz's brother-in-law Craig Anderson and Tony Osborne taking home the trophy at the end of play.
There was a tie for second: the team of Dale Maynard, Max Vincent and Al Phillips; and Kasey Schatz, Tom Bentick and Brett Pout.
CanAssist volunteers were on deck early to set up the raffle table and cooked the barbecue lunch as well.
There were raffles and an auction to raise vital funds for the cause before bowlers enjoyed a very pleasant afternoon on the Forbes Sports and Rec Club deck.
Disappointing results in Open Gender Bowls Pennants for the local club with the 3's going down at home 64-52 to Manildra while the 7's travelled to Woodstock returning home with a 60-54 defeat last Sunday.
Mitch Andrews swapped his 'footy' boots for the flats of bowls shoes skipping for Brett Davenport, 'Pooch' Dukes and Christian West winning 23-16 over the scheduled 21 ends in the 3's. After it was 6-all at the end of six ends the Forbes four skipped ahead never to be headed, 19-9 after 14 then 22-15 with two ends remaining.
Not so lucky were Warren Keep, Matt Reid, 'Spro' Asimus for skip 'Scooter Andrews going down 17-28, down 18-3 after 10 to stage a short lived rally getting it to 18-15 after 14. That was it as the Manildra four won all ends home except one.
Skip Greg Gunn was having a good run of wins but found the 'flour four' from Manildra a challenge on Sunday going down 20-12 for Bruce Williams, Ben Nicholson and 'Bert' Bayley. Scores were level at 4-all after seven, 8-all after 11 prior to Manildra forging ahead 15-12 with three ends to play. They won them 5-0.
Highlight for the 7's came with Denny Byrnes stepping up to skip for the first time calling the right shots for Kerry Roach (player of the match), Cliff Nelson and Sid Morris winning 24-10. After 4-all the 'fab four' kicked ahead for a comfortable win.
Geoff Williams is proving a winning skip and last Sunday at Woodstock he was successful, only just with a 20-19 victory in the scheduled 21 ends. Nothing separated the two teams, 5-6 after nine, 12-10 after 14 for Forbes to be behind 15-17 with two ends remaining. Winning calls were needed, they came with a five on the second last to highlight the Forbes win.
Skip Trevor Clarke was also on a winning streak but suffered a 30-10 loss teaming with Dale Scott, Peter Mackay and Lyall Strudwick. They were behind 5-0 after six and never recovered, 19-9 after 12 then 27-9 after 17.
This week the 3's are at home to first round winners Grenfell while the 7's travel to Canowindra looking for a winning repeat effort of the first round.
Zone 4 Grade 3 round-robin points-score after three rounds - Grenfell 20, Parkes 18, Manildra 18, Forbes 4. Forbes is in a lot better shape in Grade 7 - Cowra 26.50, Forbes 12.50, Woodstock 11, Canowindra 10.
Draw for the A and B Pairs is out with one round already played where Peter Besgrove and Denny Byrnes lowered the colours of one of the favourites for the title, Bob Grant and 'Scooter' Andrews 21-13 in the scheduled 21 ends. After it was 9-5 it graduated to 21-7 after 17. All over bar the shouting.
With one of the 'heavies' out of the way punters are looking at Brett Davenport and Glenn Kearney along with Shayne Staines and 'Spro' Asimus as the combinations to beat. But you can never tell with local bowls, good one day, not so good the next.
In the first of the Minor Singles semi finals Matt Reid was at his best to win 25-14 in 26 ends over Scott McKellar having to finish strong after he was behind 10-11 after 14. Matt held Scott to only singles on three ends in the run home for a convincing victory. Matt now plays the winner of the semi between Shayne Staines and John Cutler.
In the Major Singles finale Mitch Andrews play 'Pooch' Dukes. Two game when scheduled well worth watching.
Don't forget pool comp every Friday evening. Happy Hour on Friday 4.30-6pm (and raffle), also Happy Hour Sunday 12-1.30pm and bingo Friday afternoon.
And the Shaoming Golden Century Chinese Restaurant served every Wednesday to Sunday, 11.30am-3pm and 5pm-9pm. Another reason to visit Wednesday evening is the 7pm members draw which has now jackpoted from its starting point of $100.
Having a function, the 'Bowlie' caters for all, big or small in a friendly atmosphere hard to match. For full details on all news at the club involving functions to bowls phone 6852 1499.
Five games of pairs last Wednesday who had to watch as a game of triples was drawn as winners with Noel Jolliffe, Bill O'Connell and Rick Stewart running out 24-17 winners in 14 ends over Angela Dent, Dale Scott and John Gorton. They had it easy leading 16-0 after seven.
Ray Dunstan and Geoff Williams teamed well to win 22-14 in 22 over Jim Maloy and Laurie Crouch leading 13-5 after 11. Next door Barry White and Bob Grant had it slightly harder winning 20-17 in 20 over Fred Vogelsang and Alf Davies coming from behind, 6-8 at 'oranges'.
Holding on to win were Trevor Currey and Sid Morris winning 18-11 over 18 ends against Bill Looney and Lyall Strudwick looking good at 18-7 after 15. The 'shearers' in John 'Slippery' Ward and Cliff Nelson couldn't fleece Geoff Coles and John Kennedy going down 25-5 in 18. They had a chance early, 7-4 after eight.
In the last and closest game of the morning Michael Coles and Don Craft just held on to win 18-17 in 20 ends over John Browne and Peter Mackay. They led 16-11 after 15 before letting the 'Pres' and partner back into the game. In-club draw, Cliff Nelson and John Gorton.
Despite a bit of heat five games of pairs Thursday afternoon where resting touches were recorded by Glenn Kearney, Wayne Burton, Terry Molloy, Tara-Lea Shaw and Ivan Hodges. Glenn Kearney took the double to be included in the raspberry's along with Denny Byrnes and 'Booza' Bolam.
Playing for the $270 jackpot had Ivan Hodges and Peter Hocking winning 27-16 in 22 ends over Cheree Vincent and Wayne Burton. They looked good leading 14-6 after 11. A lot closer for Terry Molloy and Bruce Jones winning 17-14, also in 22 over Max Vincent and Darryl Griffith. Tight at half time, 8-6.
Dale Scott and Glenn Kearney improved on their pennants play of the week before winning 27-18 in another 22 ends game over Peter Besgrove and 'Scooter' Andrews after leading 15-8 after 11.
John Baass and Al Phillips had all the answers winning 31-9 over Minor Pairs champs Bob Grant and Denny Byrnes leading 17-3 after 11. In the last game Tara-Lea Shaw and 'Booza' Bolam won 27-17 in the last of 22 end games over Joyce Bolam and Tony Bratton leading by one, 12-11 after 11 ends.
With pennants another small number for Sunday morning bowls and the $200 jackpot while Terry Molloy and Grahame Reilly did have some success winning the raffle.
John Cutler and Scott McKellar won 16-13 in 16 ends over Jamie Dukes and John Kennedy leading 11-4 before drinks were called. In triples Terry Molloy, Peter Tisdell and Al Phillips won 10-6 over 12 ends against Grahame Reilly, Peter Besgrove and Paul Baker. Five-all after six then before the victors won all ends home.
Last Wednesday a game in the Club Championship Fours was played with Lynn Simmonds, Sandra Priest, Kerry Roach and Ann Mackay winning 24-12 over Annette Tisdell, Lesley Dunstan, Glenys Ryan and Robin Mattiske.
Oner game of social bowls in triples with Irene Riley, Therese Davis, Angela Dent winning 12-6 over Colleen Liebich, Pam Parsons and Angela who played as swinger.
Winner of bowls for the day was Irene Riley, raffle winner Carmel Murray. Birthday for February, Annette Tisdell happy birthday. The Regionals are being played in Forbes this week, however social bowls can still play on Wednesday just ring your names in by 9am. Submitted by Glenys Ryan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.