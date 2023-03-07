The App can't split them: Cricket grand finals shape up as contests to watch

It's grand final time in the Forbes and District senior cricket competition and Saturday's semi-finals have set the scene for two big contests in A and B Grade.
Condobolin took on Trundle for an A Grade grand final berth, with Trundle first to bat at Condo on a hot Saturday afternoon.
Trundle's innings was held up by a 53 not out from veteran Adam Hall but the visitors lost wickets consistently.
The evergreen Dave White claimed 2/13 off 8 including opener Moss for 1 and first drop Bayley for 7.
He was backed up by Smith (1/21 off 8) and fellow opener Goodsell (0/15 off 8) before Nate Vincent tore through the Trundle innings dismissing captain Robbins for 17, Blake Ridges (duck), Brad Watt (6) and Williams (duck).
Porter (14 n/o) shared a 48-run partnership with Hall to give Trundle something to defend finishing their innings on 110.
In reply Trundle struck early taking the wickets of Jones (8) bowled by Watt and Quinn (9) caught off the bowling of Williams.
A partnership of 49 between White (41) and captain Ross (41 n/o) swung the momentum strongly towards Condo however with the dismissal of White to Goodsell (4/14 off five) Condo suffered a mid-order collapse.
Goodsell cleaned up Nash (3) Tanswell (1) and Turner (4) before Vincent again put his name forward to help his captain see off Trundle's bowlers and get them through to their second grand final in two years.
In the other A Grade semi final Postie took on reigning premiers Globe who have reason to be this year's premiership favourites again.
However Postie were a dark horse having been the only team to knock off the premiers so far this year.
Postie batted first and got off to a disastrous start losing opener Nicholson to Toby Hurford (3/13 off eight) in the third over.
Globe's opening bowlers were extremely tight and Postie's batsmen struggled because of this losing Tom Glasson to Ricky Brett (1/11 off 8) before Connor Greenhalgh captured the valuable wicket of Nick Field for 5 and the hard-hitting Archie McDonald for three.
Postie were reeling and a disastrous run-out only added to their woes at 5/20 after 14 overs.
An outstanding 38 from Joe Ellison saw him form a steadying partnership with Toby Matheson before a handy 30 runs were put on with Harry McDonald (12) and 32 with Dale Matheson before Ellison was dismissed with the score at 90.
Some big swinging from Jade Page and Rhys Matheson helped get the elder Matheson to bring up te century for Postie but that's as far as they went before they were all out.
It didn't seem like enough to put the defending premiers to the sword but two early wickets to Postie saw Globe in some trouble and the enthusiasm of the young Postie side rallied somewhat.
However former town representatives Gus Coles and the evergreen Tim West saw Globe reach 70 before they lost their third wicket.
It seemed as though the game was Globe's for the taking now however the youngsters weren't done yet and a stream of Globe batsmen were sent back to the pavilion before the premiers scrambled to meet the required runs to pass Postie's innings with the loss of seven wickets resulting in both A grade team finals being three-wicket wins to the first and second placed teams and setting up a replay of last year's grand final.
From a cricketing point of view a replay of last year's grand final is the exciting option.
With Condo desiring the achievement of a premiership in Forbes while Globe wish to continue their dynasty.
Following the regular season only one point separated these two teams on the ladder so as it suggests there really isn't anything between the two.
Condo's side remains somewhat stable to the team that went down in last yea'rs grand final although the inclsion of some strong youngsters and the experience of last year's youngsters seems to give them some more depth across the whole team with their batting and bowling.
There's no doubt they have some quality players especially with the ball in hand in Ryan Goodsell and the aggressive Dave White that could turn the game their way with tight wicket-taking spells.
They are now backed up by some youngsters with some experience in men's cricket who have shown that whilst they may at times give some runs away they do continue to take wickets.
The tantalising leg spin of captain Frankland Ross could be the turning point in your punter's opinion. Ross can really rip a ball but also has quite a deceiving wrong 'un that can leave even experienced batsmen embarrassed.
Globe too have a very strong bowling line-up that has probably been their strength for quite a few years now.
Town opening bowlers Toby Hurford and Coopa Martin lead the way for Globe whilst the efficient Ricky Brett will always bowl tightly and any mistake will see the batsman dismissed.
Globe's line up has changed a little bit since last year's premiership with some experienced players moving on which has probably brought their batting line up back to one that is comparable to Condo.
However the stability of Jack Coles, Jordy Brett and Toby Hurford in the middle order compliments the hard-hitting upper order of Mitch Andrews, Corey and Tallis Hurford.
Condo has shown this year that they have a number of players that can bat out an innings whilst building a substantial total.
So as you can tell your punter is not confident in giving out tips either way but if forced feels that the experience of winning premierships may be enough to equalise Condo's desire for revenge of last year's grand final and so believe a tie may very well be an option.
B Grade semi final saw the Battypi and build an innings that they've been craving all year.
Leaders Andrew Saar (67) and Dan Sweeney (36 no) led the way as the rugby boys amassed 6/160 in their alotted overs on a fast running Hughie Wilson Oval.
Not to be outdone and with a grand final replay at stake, the Tigers also amassed a large score - finishing 4/163 with three overs left in their innings.
Tom Caldwell returned to his boyhood home scoring 69 while Mark Stirling continued a very handy season in what must nearly be the twilight of his career contributing 45.
This week's B Grade grand final sees a replay of last year's with the Tigers taking on VC Reid.
The game will be decided on which team's town representatives stand up.
VC Reid will need Mark Simmonds, Jacob Reid and Peter Webb to control the game for them with some tight bowling to restrict the Tigers' big hitters.
As always the legspin of Adrian Cole could tangle the Tigers' swingers.
On the other side of the coin town captain Jayme Sherritt, Stirling, Caldwell and the much-improved Isaac Sly with the ball will be the key players for the Tigers.
Based on this, once again the game could go either way with your punter unable to split the two teams.
