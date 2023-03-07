Forbes Advocate

The App can't split them: Cricket grand finals shape up as contests to watch

By The App
Updated March 8 2023 - 10:01am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Simmonds and VC Reid led the way into the B Grade grand final.

It's grand final time in the Forbes and District senior cricket competition and Saturday's semi-finals have set the scene for two big contests in A and B Grade.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.