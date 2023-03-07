Footy talent Kirby Maslin our 2022 Sportsperson of the Year

Put a footy in her hands and Kirby Maslin is happy.
She plays rugby league, rugby union, league tag and touch footy - and doing so well she's been named our 2022 Forbes Sportsperson of the Year.
Kirby was actually enjoying success on the field with the Penrith Panthers in their Tarsha Gale Cup side when the announcement was made at Forbes Golf and Sportsman's Hotel on Saturday afternoon.
She was thrilled to receive the message of the win from her sister Claire when she ran off.
"I'd just got off the field and she Facetimed me - I was pretty excited," Kirby told The Advocate afterwards.
Panthers had just iced a win over Tigers in Round 5 of the competition, making it two in a row after a slow start to the campaign including a number of injuries.
"We had a couple of losses and a draw, but now we've had two wins in a row - it's starting to click," Kirby said.
Just past the halfway mark of the competition she's hoping the side continues to build on its momentum.
Kirby and fellow Forbes player Georgia Cole make the four-and-a-half-hour trek to Sydney to compete every Saturday, with another Forbes talent Georgie Coote playing with the Rabbitohs in the Tarsha Gale competition.
"It's really exciting, (Penrith has) really looked after us, it's a really nice club," she said.
"It's been good training at another level too - it's very serious now."
Every week the club assigns workouts to be completed, Kirby also trains with our senior rugby league and rugby union sides.
She only started playing tackle football last year - aged 16 - after a couple of years of league tag.
"I've been loving it, it's really good," she said.
It hasn't taken long for selectors to notice the Forbes product: she played with both Forbes Junior Magpies and the western Goannas in rugby league, the Platypi women's team and the Central West 7s in rugby union. She's enjoyed touch football success with Parkes Pumas too.
On her home ground she's typically found at half back but she's started on the wing for Penrith.
"I'm happy to be out there, I do love playing half-back though, being the play-maker," Kirby said.
"I'm just taking the opportunities as they come but probably to get into half back at Tarsha Gale would be my biggest goal at the moment."
The Forbes High School student admits she'll put her hand up for just about any sport on offer through school, last year she qualified for State cross country.
But it's clear she loves her footy.
"It's very exciting, it's only going to grow - women in tackle - and I'm glad I can be a part of it," she said.
Kirby expressed her thanks to her parents for their support of her sport and all the coaches who have encouraged her through all sports locally.
