Traineeships have been launched in our region as an exciting solution to the shortage of rural teachers.
Learning on the job and studying in their own communities are huge benefits the first participants in the Catholic Education Wilcannia-Forbes Teaching Schools Hub are enjoying.
The group met in Forbes for two days of face-to-face professional learning, gathering from locations including Cobar, Balranald, Condobolin, Parkes, Peak Hill, Trundle and Hillston.
Vicki Cavallaro, CEWF Teaching Schools Hub Manager, commented on what a fabulous two days it had been.
"This was the first opportunity that the trainees of the CEWF Teaching Schools Hub have had to come together as a group and meet face to face," she said.
"The participants have become great friends and are supporting each other throughout their journey to become a teacher, with this support being the crux of the success of the program."
The CEWF Teaching Schools Hub program has been running since July 2022, offering trainee teachers an online option to gain their teaching qualifications whilst staying in their local community with their family and friends and working one day a week in a local school.
The program is a three way partnership between the University, the local Catholic school and the CEWF Teaching Schools Hub.
They are fully supported throughout their study journey by other trainee teachers within the Wilcannia-Forbes Diocese who are on the same path.
The trainee teachers come together once a week via Zoom to meet and discuss the practical aspects of the role of a teacher in a primary school setting.
"At the moment, we have a critical shortage of teachers around the country which is only predicted to worsen," Ms Cavallaro said.
"Having people who are passionate about working in the profession that are training on the job while they study will produce incredible teachers with a well rounded education, who are committed to staying in their local communities which are amongst the most remote in our state."
Laura Kirk, who is completing her School Hub day at St Joseph's Parish School in Peak Hill said the Hub program was a massive opportunity for her - and others in the Wilcannia-Forbes community.
"It allows me to stay in my local area and not have to relocate because of the ability to complete the degree online," she said.
"While working in my local school I gained first-hand classroom experience with the guidance of a mentor.
"Last week, I met with the amazing ladies from all over the diocese who are completing this degree with me face to face; this was a vital and massive learning experience.
"It allowed us to build relationships with each other, and explore St Laurence's, where we went on a learning walk and observed some amazing infants teachers.
"The Hub program is an incredible opportunity for us to learn on the job and better prepare for our future teaching careers."
If you would like any further information on the CEWF Teaching Schools Hub please feel free to contact Vicki Cavallaro on 6853 9345 or go to the CEWF website - https://www.wf.catholic.edu.au/ - and look under careers for the Teaching Hub.
