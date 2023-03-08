Forbes Advocate
Catholic Education Wilcannia-Forbes has gathered teacher trainees in exciting new program

Updated March 8 2023 - 12:50pm, first published 11:00am
(Back) Rachel Toomey, Ashley Place, Paula Leadbitter (Head of Learning and Teaching CEWF), Laura Kirk, Tiffani Townsend (front) Macy Lloyd, Olivia Dauth, Bridgette Larry, Janelle Thompson.

Traineeships have been launched in our region as an exciting solution to the shortage of rural teachers.

