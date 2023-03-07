Forbes Advocate
Insurance Council to host information session, meetings for flood-hit policy holders

Updated March 8 2023 - 12:24pm, first published March 7 2023 - 5:36pm
Just one of many scenes in Eugowra following the devastating November 2022 floods. File picture

The Insurance Council of Australia (ICA) and insurers will be in Eugowra, Parkes and Forbes in mid-March to assist flood-impacted communities with their insurance claims.

Local News

