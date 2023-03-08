'Let the world see how amazing you are' the encouragement on International Women's Day

Ladies, don't shy away from sharing your own competence.
It was one of the messages from Forbes' special guest Dr Neryl East on International Women's Day as locals gathered for breakfast on a gorgeous morning by Lake Forbes.
Dr East is an award-winning speaker and author of five books, with a career in journalism and corporate communications.
Her encouragement to women, this International Women's Day, was to take steps to be confident and credible communicators.
"This International Women's Day the theme is embrace equity, the broader theme is cracking the code, innovating towards a gender-equal future," Dr East said.
"You know what? We're going to struggle to get there if we as women can't stand up in our greatness and communicate with confidence, with credibility, with clarity."
Dr East shared practical insights into taking those steps forward, reinforcing the importance of believing in yourself first of all.
The internal voice of doubt can get to anyone - even an experienced radio announcer about to take the microphone at the Olympics.
Dr East found herself tongue tied, in that much-anticipated moment, for what felt like an eternity but could only have been a second.
Then the fanfare sounded, the crowd erupted and the right words came out of her mouth.
"I'd prepared for that moment, I'd trained for that moment - the skill was all there," Dr East said.
"I was competent, I just forgot it momentarily."
We're not all radio commentators but the principal applies across every fields.
"You might be tempted to forget when the pressure is on but I encourage you to give yourself that second - take a deep breath, bring that competence out and let the world see how amazing you are," Dr East said.
"If we continue to do that individually, collectively we will definitely be working to a world where we embrace equity, where we are truly achieving a gender equal future."
