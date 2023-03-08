Forbes Advocate
Home/Comment

From the mayor's desk: International Women's Day time to believe in ourselves

By Forbes Mayor Phyllis Miller Oam
March 8 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Forbes Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM and International Women's Day guest Dr Neryl East.

International Women's Day has been and gone, but not without recognising the wonderful women we have in our midst. Our guest speaker, whom we were fortunate to host for two whole days, for me reiterated the strength of our women and the pivotal role we have in the home, in the business sector and in the community. I wholeheartedly agree with Dr Neryl East that we as women need to believe in ourselves, in our skills, and not be afraid to trust in this.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.