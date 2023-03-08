From the mayor's desk: International Women's Day time to believe in ourselves

International Women's Day has been and gone, but not without recognising the wonderful women we have in our midst. Our guest speaker, whom we were fortunate to host for two whole days, for me reiterated the strength of our women and the pivotal role we have in the home, in the business sector and in the community. I wholeheartedly agree with Dr Neryl East that we as women need to believe in ourselves, in our skills, and not be afraid to trust in this.
As a multi-faceted skilled professional herself, Dr East also delivered powerful messages relating to reputation of businesses in the community, not just online, to Forbes Shire Council staff and councillors, and business owners. Thank you Neryl, for your fabulous insight.
Forbes is also playing host to another event recognising the vital and important role women play in leadership and life. Next month we will be host to the annual Australian Local Government Women's Association NSW branch conference which will draw amazing women from across the state.
The two-day conference has a timely focus - from leadership and crisis management, it will highlight how important facing up to a crisis is and messaging during these times, one that Forbes and district residents are only too aware of. We are all so aware that trying times will come before us, it is up to us to choose how we rise to meet them.
With the land returning to the traditional seasonal dry summer brown, it is almost hard to believe what our region looked like even three months ago and it remains heartening to know we are still in the hearts and minds of those further afield.
The Visitor Information Centre recently fielded a phone call from a gentleman in Sydney, whose sole purpose for phoning was to 'check in' on the wonderful people of Forbes and area. He wanted us to know we were in his thoughts, and as soon as the days of high temperatures were gone, he was coming to Forbes to spend his money and help this wonderful and tough town back on its feet.
Humanity - it makes everything we do and experience so worthwhile.
Enjoy your week, and God bless.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.