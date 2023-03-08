From the mayor's desk: International Women's Day time to believe in ourselves

International Women's Day has been and gone, but not without recognising the wonderful women we have in our midst. Our guest speaker, whom we were fortunate to host for two whole days, for me reiterated the strength of our women and the pivotal role we have in the home, in the business sector and in the community. I wholeheartedly agree with Dr Neryl East that we as women need to believe in ourselves, in our skills, and not be afraid to trust in this.

