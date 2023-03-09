Forbes Advocate
Bogan Gate Rampant Rabbits win ninth consecutive Grinsted Cup challenge against Trundle

By Luke Nash
March 9 2023 - 12:14pm
Bogan Gate continue to have a firm hold on the prestigious Grinsted Cup after a convincing six wicket victory over Trundle.

