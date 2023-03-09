Boys topple 34-year-old swim record at Forbes Public School carnival

A 34-year-old swim record has been broken at Forbes Public School's 2023 swimming carnival.
Kurrajong House's junior boys relay team took nearly 15 seconds off the time set by Mallee, with Leo Dwyer, Van Parry, Jamaraki Ware and Arlie Gunn completing their 50m freestyle each in a combined 2m 55.33 seconds.
The record of 3 minutes 10.12 seconds had stood since 1988.
Relay member Leo Dwyer then took nearly a second off the 50m junior boys butterfly record, in a time of 45.90 seconds. Finn Harrison had held the record with 46.85 since 2017.
The records were part of an absolutely fantastic annual carnival for the school, with Kurrajong the winning house.
Congratulations to the 2023 FPS Annual Swimming Carnival Individual Champions:
Junior Girl Champion - Lucy Rout
Junior Boy Champion - Leo Dwyer
11 yr Girl Champion - Isabella Spice
11 yr Girl Champion - Max Pointon
Senior Girl Champion - Willa Turner
Senior Boy Champion - Jonathon Webb
The school sent a team of 26 to Lachlan carnival, and 20 of them have qualified for the Western region carnival as well.
