Rural Fire Service (RFS) crews are battling a bushfire in Mandagery while blazes continue to burn across the Central West.
Brigades responded to the fire in Reedy Creek Road, between Manildra and Murga, on the afternoon of March 6 but have had trouble reaching the site due to hilly terrain. As of Thursday morning, March 9, it had burned 124 hectares.
Until the evening on March 7, the fire was out of control but its status has since changed to under control.
Heavy machinery and aerial water bombers have been brought in to clear land and contain the area.
An RFS spokesperson told ACM crews were working hard on site, which is around 38 kilometres east of Parkes.
"Crews are working with water bombing aircraft including a large air tanker to try to contain the fire," they said.
"[There has been] 27 firefighters and 11 vehicles involved.
"Aerial assistance is quite important and they have also deployed heavy plant machinery due to the hilly and inaccessible terrain. They use these to clear trees and strengthen containment lines."
Eugowra Public School was among 34 schools in the region that were closed on March 6 as a precaution due to an "extreme" fire danger rating, they all opened up again on March 7.
March 6's burst of hot weather had nearly 40 bushfires burning across NSW by that afternoon, reported by the NSW RFS.
At 3pm there were 38 bush and grass fires, with about 300 firefighters in the field.
Temperatures were in the high 30s and even 40s in many areas around the state, with strong winds.
A fire near Hill End has burned out thousands of hectares, with firefighters working around the clock to protect the community since March 5.
NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) spokesperson Angela Burford said it's a very dynamic situation, and the focus on March 8 was holding the fire as best as possible until better weather conditions allow them to get control of the situation.
"So in the last 24 hours, by some miracle, we've done some really good work with aircraft and heavy plants to save a number of properties," she said.
"We've either dropped a line of retardant from the large air tanker, or the heavy plants have gotten around the houses and then we've seen the fire literally just surround that property and go past it, so that's some good news."
The RFS was hoping for easing conditions on Thursday, March 9 but as of 9.30am the fire remained at "watch and act" status with more than 14,100 hectares burned.
Evacuation centres are open at Bathurst Regional Council chambers, Club Mudgee and the Mudgee Showground.
"We have had reports from some residents in the local community that a lot of people are leaving ahead of the fire getting to them, that's exactly what we want to hear," Ms Burford said.
"For anyone who is not prepared or not sure, we know there's a lot of anxiety amongst the community, it's the first big fire that we've seen here since 1920 and it does put a lot of people on edge, we understand that and we're working with the community.
"But if you're not sure, if you are stressed, we would rather people leave early. We don't want people to leave it too late."
To our north RFS crews contained two fires near Dubbo overnight on March 6.
A grassfire that started near Cranbrook, believed to be caused by lightning strikes, required 60 firefighters to control with the blaze coming within a few kilometres of the Toongi township.
It has been downgraded to "advice" level and is being controlled after burning 1100 hectares.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
