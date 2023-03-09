A spate of new and unknown Orange candidates have emerged at the eleventh hour. Registrations have now closed and a ballot order has been finalised.
Before midnight on Wednesday Patricia Holt of the Legalise Cannabis Party, Gillian Bramley of the Public Education Party, and George Bate of Sustainable Australia filed to contest the electorate.
No information on the candidates could be immediately found. Our colleagues at the Central Western Daily have made inquires with all three and will provide updates as they become available.
The trio join five existing candidates Philip Donato (independent), David Mallard (Greens), Aaron Kelly (SFF), Heather Dunn (Labor), and Tony Mileto (Nationals).
A ballot draw to decide the printing order for names took place 10am Thursday at the Turners Vinyard Winery Function Centre.
The process is open to the public and randomised by pulling names from a box. Results are considered important because they influence visibility and how 'donkey' votes will be allocated.
Ballots for the seat of Orange will appear as follows:
The event was attended by David Mallard, Heather Dunn, Tony Mileto, representatives for several other candidates and a handful of journalists.
"I'm happy - we've done some pretty solid campaigning ... so I'm not too worried about where I'm sitting," Dunn told the CWD.
The 2023 NSW election is scheduled to take place March 25. Everything you need to know can be found here.
