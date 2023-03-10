Eugowra's Golden Eagles geared up thanks to supporters

Eugowra's Golden Eagles began their 2023 pre-season training with just three footballs they found in the back of a car.
Not much, but they were grateful to be there and so, so keen to get on the field and give their community a reason to gather this winter.
Now they've received a near-truckload of gear, from generous supporters across the State and a new friend.
On November 14, 2022, Ian Walsh football field was submerged in the torrent of water which severely damaged the canteen, washed away the fencing, bent the goalposts and swept their container full of gear downstream.
When Chris Hodder, originally from Canowindra, heard about the devastation he began to rally support for the club.
"Coming from a rural community not far from Eugowra, I know sport is one thing that can bring small communities together, especially in times of hardship and adversity," he said. "Mateship and a sense of belonging."
Hodder reached out to Ray Hadley at 2GB to seek assistance in getting the team some gear and Ray's team began to connect him to people who might be able to help: Luke Goodwin (Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs) Belmore, Jess Schwartz (Wests Tigers) at Concord, and Jay Bandy, the owner of Everything Sports in Gosford.
The Wests Tigers and Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs both provided items necessary for training and match day including hit pads, water bottle holders and water bottles, large water cooler, cones and witches hats, balls and ball bags, kicking tees.
Jay from Everything Sport provided 50 sports bags with the Golden Eagles Logo on them, balls, and ball bags, kits bags, cones, kicking tees and bibs.
Rob Nagle Transport of Orange then put his hand up to help with the transport.
Golden Eagles' Casey Jones said she couldn't believe it when she received Hodder's call.
"It was unbelievable, I'd never even met Chris," she said.
The club's canteen stands stripped to the bones, their storage container was dragged out of the creek but it's full of holes and the contents were an absolute mess after three months sitting half-submerged in water, their fence is gone.
With housing the priority for most of the township - Jones and her family are still living in a caravan - the club was blown away by the delivery of so much of the gear they'll need.
"The generosity has been unbelievable," Jones said.
"Drink bottles and holders - I didn't even remember to think that we'd need them."
Jones is also a long-time member of the league tag team and says they're off to a strong start, rallying good numbers for the coming season.
They'll kick off their pre-season at the Western league tag challenge this weekend.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.