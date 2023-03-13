Eugowra spirit shines as Pony Club riders make State debut

Two Eugowra Pony Club riders have made their State Championship debut with success - and on the back of a preparation they could not even have imagined.
Sienna Carver competed at the State Formal Gymkhana and Bree Scheafer State Dressage, both riders having qualifyied to represent Zone 3.
Eugowra Club instructor Rebecca Crosby says the tight-knit club couldn't be prouder of their achievements, particularly in light of the continuing impact of last November's flooding.
"The kids have shown a great deal of spirit and resilience - achieving the highest of highs they have reached and under such circumstances," Crosby said.
Every member has been affected to different levels but the club itself has vacated its club house and grounds so they're available for emergency accommodation for people and animals displaced in the disaster of November 14, 2022.
Crosby says the club is only too willing - in light of the community's needs they are humbled to have been allocated another spot to start working again - yet it makes Bree and Sienna's achievements all the more remarkable as they both achieved personal bests at State.
Sienna had to relocate her horse Delta and could only stay in work riding across flooded paddocks, helping move cattle away from the water alongside her grandfather Lex Crosby.
Gymkhana requires horse and rider to be all-rounders and it's what 16-year-old Sienna shines at, with the encouragement of the club and president Heidi Holland.
The pair's speed, agility, jumping and show riding were all tested across two big days of State competition, everyone delighted with their placings of sixth in NSW in bending and sixth in bareback show riding.
The Crosby family name is synonymous with horsemanship of all kinds and Sienna has been riding since she was tiny, but she's only had Delta for three years and their opportunities were limited during COVID-19 restrictions. Delta also had to overcome an eye injury in the lead-up to their State campaign.
Bree Scheafer, with her horse Cowboy, only competed in her first dressage test in 2022, so winning at Zone to qualify for State was an incredible thrill.
She was judged across seven movements at the NSW championships, achieving a personal best percentage overall in the discipline.
"Dressage is a dance, it's harmony," Crosby explained. "You have to be at one (with the horse) - it's that nice, soft communication between horse and rider."
The club is now looking to get back to its monthly rallies, holding the first on temporary grounds just this month.
Crosby says they're grateful to have that area given the needs of the Eugowra community - people are still living in caravans and calling the Showground home.
The normality of getting together for a rally day was good for everyone, Crosby said.
"Our Pony Club is the only youth sport that's only in Eugowra so we're very proud to offer that," she said.
"We are building back up and looking forward - that's why it's so great to have had the girls get out and do something."
The wider horse community has been incredibly supportive of local riders, with donations coming in to help them replace gear that was lost.
