'Unknown' is Forbes Arts Society's new exhibition, with a twist

Inspired by the national Incognito Art Show, the upcoming Unknown Art Exhibition is an inclusive, community art show ... with a twist.
The Unknown Art Exhibition aims to increase the profile of regional arts and local creatives, provide beginner and emerging artists with an opportunity to exhibit their work, increase regional access and exposure to the arts, as well as inspire a new generation of art collectors and supporters through affordable art.
Hosted by the Forbes Arts Society, the exhibition will bring together the work of more than 30 local artists.
So, what's the twist?
All artworks are exhibited anonymously. Only once an artwork is purchased will the artist's name be revealed to the buyer on the back of the artwork.
All artworks are the same size and will go on sale for $100, regardless of artist - beginner, emerging or professional.
"Our region is home to some amazing creatives, and this curated group exhibition is designed to uncover and showcase some of that talent," said Dr Karen Ritchie, Forbes Arts Society.
An exhibition opening will be held on Friday 31 March, 6pm until 8pm at Forbes Town Hall. Tickets are $10 for Forbes Arts Society (FAS) members and $15 for non-members and can be pre-purchased through the Forbes Arts Society website or at the door.
The exhibition will then be on public display at Forbes Town Hall until Monday 3 April 2023, 10am until 2pm daily.
For more information about the Unknown Art Exhibition and to purchase tickets to the exhibition opening, head to www.forbesartssociety.com or follow the Forbes Arts Society on Facebook and Instagram.
This exhibition is supported by ArtsWeb volunteers, a committee of the Forbes Arts Society.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.