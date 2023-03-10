Forbes Advocate
'Unknown' is Forbes Arts Society's new exhibition, with a twist

March 11 2023 - 7:30am
Inspired by the national Incognito Art Show, the upcoming Unknown Art Exhibition is an inclusive, community art show ... with a twist.

