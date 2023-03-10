Golden Guitar winner Amber Laurence is coming to Forbes

Hot off the back of being awarded the Golden Guitar for Female Artist of the Year at the 2023 Golden Guitar Awards, Amber Lawrence is bringing her "Living for the Highlights" tour to Forbes.
Entering the 19th year of her career sees Amber solidify her spot as a much loved entertainer for all ages, having released seven studio albums and three children's albums.
Amber has performed on the biggest stages in Australia, including The Gympie Muster, Tamworth Country Music Festival, Carols in the Domain, Australia Day Live at the Opera House, Play School and has sung for Prime Ministers and Presidents and most importantly she has entertained hundreds of thousands of Australians around the country from Birdsville to Broken Hill, and from Maroubra to Manduruah.
Amber is on a year long tour to celebrate her brand new album "Living for the Highlights" her 7th studio album. The album debuted at NUMBER 1 Australian All Genre Album on the ARIA chart (and Top 5 International).
It's an album of strength, power, honesty, and raw songwriting, Living for the highlights for Amber means powering on - seeing the good, believing in better, after the tough times that these past few years have brought many of us.
Amber is coming to Club Forbes on Saturday March 25 from 7.30pm, with Bonnie Kellett as support act. Tickets - https://bit.ly/3J5YRCq
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.