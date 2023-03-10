Forbes Advocate
Golden Guitar winner Amber Laurence is coming to Forbes

Updated March 10 2023 - 5:48pm, first published 5:40pm
Amber Lawrence is coming to Forbes on March 25. Picture supplied

Hot off the back of being awarded the Golden Guitar for Female Artist of the Year at the 2023 Golden Guitar Awards, Amber Lawrence is bringing her "Living for the Highlights" tour to Forbes.

