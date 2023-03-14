The Forbes Squash Open is on this weekend, thanks to a mighty effort from the club and local tradies to rebuild the flood-ravaged courts.
Forbes Squash Club president Darryn Piper is among those to contend for the open men's title - and he's looking forward to getting back on the local courts.
The club committee and local tradies have been hard at work over recent months to replace the floors in time for the annual Open, well ahead of what Piper had initially hoped for.
"We've got the painting finished, we've finished laying the boards and two courts are sanded," Piper said of their progress up to the weekend.
Once the final court is sanded mid-week the lines will be marked ready for competition.
Entries for the club's main annual event may be a little lower than other years given the short notice the club was able to provide, but there are some very competitive players committed within days of entries opening.
Given the club could only confidently advertise two weeks out, Piper's pretty happy.
Past title holder Michael Bolton is on his way from Bankstown, as well as previous women's winner Jen Condie.
Forbes club members tipped to feature include Piper along with Jay Kross and Lockie Miller. Young Henry Kross has just turned 13 but will compete in the men's open for the first time.
In the women's competition, Shanna Nock is the Forbes name to look out for.
A handful of Forbes players have been travelling to Parkes regularly to keep their game up since the biggest flood in decades inundated the courts.
The first November flood was one brick below inundating the squash courts and Piper was incredibly thankful the club was spared.
There was no escaping the impacts of the second November flood, with the courts inundated, floorboards and carpets left buckled and shrunk.
Forbes Squash has worked alongside local tradies in efforts to repair and reopen the courts and Piper extended special thanks to his whole committee as well as Tim Smith Painting, Mark Webb Electrical, James Carlisle Building, C and D Floor Coverings, Steve's Sanding and Niel's Complete Carpet Cleaning.
