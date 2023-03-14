Forbes Advocate
Forbes Squash Club ready to host 2023 Open just months after flooding

March 15 2023 - 7:00am
2022 Men's Open winners Benjamin Ratcliffe, Michael Bolton, Jay Kross and Mitch Beer receive their awards from Forbes club president Darryn Piper. Picture: SUPPLIED

The Forbes Squash Open is on this weekend, thanks to a mighty effort from the club and local tradies to rebuild the flood-ravaged courts.

