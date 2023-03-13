Forbes Advocate
Direct to door: bus boosts school attendance

By Forbes North Public School
March 13 2023 - 1:00pm
Students Carleai Cassell, Jhaz Nash, JT Hobson, Jorja Nash and CJ Griffiths with Director of Forbes Bus Lines Grant Hennock, Forbes North Student Learning Support Officer Kye Merritt and Forbes North Aboriginal Education Officer Jodie Markwort. Picture supplied

Attendance at Forbes North Public School has jumped by seven per cent in three weeks and it's all thanks to one very special bus.

