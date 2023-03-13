Direct to door: bus boosts school attendance

Attendance at Forbes North Public School has jumped by seven per cent in three weeks and it's all thanks to one very special bus.
The new Bridge to School Bus service collects students who have previously had high absenteeism and delivers them safely at school in time for breakfast.
Principal at Forbes North Public School David McGaw described the inception of the program as "a small idea with a big impact".
Initial plans estimated between five and 10 students would use the special service, however program co-ordinator and Aboriginal Education Officer Jodie Markwort said the response was "more than double what we were expecting" and the 24-seater bus is almost at capacity every day.
School attendance is consistently at 92 per cent as a result, after being below the state average.
Ms Markwort and Mr McGaw said the "ripple effect" of increased attendance has been felt across the entire school.
"Students are coming in happier," Ms Marwort said, adding the earlier arrival at school gives students a chance to have breakfast if they need it, speak to teachers, spend time with their friends or to just have some quiet.
Feedback from teachers is also positive.
Higher student numbers has lead to reduced learning interruptions and overall improvements to class attitude.
Mr McGaw emphasised the importance of breaking the cycle of absenteeism during the seven-year journey through primary school.
"If you imagine education as a brick wall and every time you don't attend there's a brick missing, then the wall doesn't work," he said.
The program was originally set for the year, but Mr McGaw now hopes to extend the service "forever" with the support of Forbes Bus Lines.
By continuing the program indefinitely, Mr McGaw said it will be advertised to Link Up students as a service they can access in Kindergarten onwards.
It is hoped word-of-mouth amongst parents will encourage other families.
"We can blame Covid and flooding, but there are other reasons why parents disengage, and that time is over," Mr McGaw said.
Work on the Bridge to School Bus program began in term four last year.
"We sat down and went through attendance percentages and targeted those with not very good attendance and those that were attending but needed some down time," Ms Markwort said.
A bus route was mapped out and families were contacted via text.
"They all responded to the messages ... and now they will reply and say if the kids aren't coming," Ms Markwort said.
"They will [also] come out and have a yarn."
Mr McGaw praised Ms Markwort, saying "that contact with families is priceless".
"We are showing that we care and they are responding to that," Ms Markwort said.
Students are dropped at the York Street Forbes North Public School entrance, where they can either go to the playground or into the Breakfast Club.
For further information about the program, contact Jodie Markwort at Forbes North Public School.
