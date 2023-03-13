Hear the drums ... Lachlan Dragons to host Western region teams for regatta

There will be action aplenty on Lake Forbes this Sunday as the Lachlan Dragons host their annual regatta.
Clubs from across the Western region will gather on the Lake shores early with entrants from Parkes, Dubbo, Orange, Bathurst, the Blue Mountains and some other clubs entering combined teams.
Lachlan Dragons coach Chris Favelle says racing will start at 8.30am and there'll be action on the water through to about 1pm.
Men's, women's and mixed teams will contest 100m and 200m races culminating in the bridge-to-bridge regatta.
The fastest team from Bates Bridge to Oxley Bridge claims the honours with Forbes hoping to regain the flag after Orange City lowered their colours in 2022.
It's a competitive but very enjoyable way to cap a great event, Favelle says.
"(The Bridge to Bridge) was just an idea we had about three years ago and it has really grown," he said.
Favelle extended the club's appreciation to Forbes Shire Council for its support in ensuring the water level in the Lake is high enough for the event.
There will be a sausage sizzle at the club - on the Lake shore behind the Forbes Sports and Recreation Club on Sunday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.