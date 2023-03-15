Forbes Advocate
Our bowlers celebrate pennants success

By Forbes Sports and Recreation Club
March 15 2023 - 12:00pm
Jeff Nicholson and Brett Davenport combined with Christian West and 'Pooch' Dukes for a win on the weekend.

Pennants: It was smiles all round at the Forbes 'Bowlie' on Sunday afternoon celebrating success in the Open Gender Zone 4 Pennants with the 3's defeating Grenfell playing at home while the 7's were equally successful winning at Canowindra.

