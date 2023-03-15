Our bowlers celebrate pennants success

Pennants: It was smiles all round at the Forbes 'Bowlie' on Sunday afternoon celebrating success in the Open Gender Zone 4 Pennants with the 3's defeating Grenfell playing at home while the 7's were equally successful winning at Canowindra.
After Grenfell recently had success over Forbes it was felt their 3's could continue that trend.
However the Forbes players had other ideas winning 'on the board' 68-50. The 7's were convincing winners over Canowindra to continue that dominance after earlier winning at home to score a 77-45 victory on Sunday.
In the 3's Forbes did have a scare with the Bruce Williams skipped four of Warren Keep, 'Spro' Asimus and 'Scooter' Andrews winning 18-16 in a thriller having to come from behind after it was 13-6 after 11 ends prior to a winning surge with the home combo dominating winning the last 10 ends with a 12-3 scoreline.
Greg Gunn is proving an inspiring skip and continued this on Sunday for John Kennedy, Ben Nicholson and 'Bert' Bayley winning 29-17 being safely in front all game, 13-3 after eight and 22-11 after 16.
In the last game Christian West made the right calls for Brett Davenport, Jeff Nicholson and 'Pooch' Dukes winning 21-17 in a slightly closer game with the home four having to come from behind after it was 9-3 against them after seven then 15-11 after 15.
The home side only lost one end in the run home highlighted by a six on the last end for a nail-biting victory.
Geoff Williams is proving an undefeated skip in the 7's but was given a fright on Sunday winning 19-16 prior to looking comfortable at 10-5 after six ends then 17-10 after 14.
Canowindra surged home to bridge the gap to only be one behind with two ends remaining which were calmly won by the Forbes Bushrangers.
Denny Byrnes had his second stint as skip and led Kerry Roach, Sid Morris and Barry Shine to a 26-12 win after it was 6-0 to Canowindra after only three ends. All Forbes after with the home side only able to win another three ends.
Viv Russell, also undefeated as skip led Dale Scott, Peter Mackay and Lyall Strudwick to a 32-17 win in charge all the way leading 16-7 after nine ends, 23-10 after 12 and 28-16 after 18.
Points-score in pennants has Parkes if front in the 3's with 27 points from Grenfell 20, Manildra 19 with Forbes on 14 while in 7's Cowra lead with 36.5 from Forbes 22.5, Woodstock 11 and Canowindra 10.
Draw for this weekend - 3's travel to play Parkes, the 7's will host competition leaders Cowra. The following week both the 3's and 7's will play at home.
Minor singles: At home on Saturday John Cutler had spectators speechless winning 26-10 in Minor Singles over Shayne Staines. It wasn't the final score that caught the eye, it was start, 22-0 after 10 ends.
When the Forbes all-round sportsman did register his first point a dance highlighted the relief of getting 'on the board'. Shayne did get it to 23-10 but the bird had flown as they headed to the bar.
The finals in both Major and Minor Singles are now decided and hopefully played on the same day, same time, in a promotion which can only do bowls in Forbes tremendous good.
In the Major Mitch Andrews takes on 'Pooch' Dukes who has the form to match the former champion while the experienced Matt Reid and the calm custodian of rugby league John Cutler meet in the Minor Single.
In A and B Pairs on Saturday a slightly similar story of thrills unfolded when Phil Moran and Geoff Williams scored a single on the last end for a 17-16 win over Michael Coles and Lyall Strudwick.
It was close all the way, 5-6 against the winners after seven, 9-11 after 14, 15-all after 18 then 16-all with one end to play. After three attempts to 'scatter' the end Geoff achieved his ambition on the final delivery for victory.
Coming up: Bowls secretary Rob Priest reports the Easter Pairs is almost full with room for just five teams. The club also has room for a few Fours teams.
"Please let me, 'Scooter' or 'Spro' know if you would like to be in either the Fours or Pairs, or if you would like to be a reserve in case someone doesn't turn up," Rob said.
"We have players coming from Bourke, Bendigo, Dee Why, Denistone, Batemans Bay, Penrith, Glenbrook, Picton, Toongabbie, Merrylands, Grenfell, Parkes and Forbes. Looking forward to a great Easter weekend."
Social bowls - Thirty bowlers were welcomed by Trevor Currey last Wednesday morning with Barry White and John Kennedy winners by one, 15-14 in 20 ends over Jim Maloy and Geoff Coles after they led 9-5 after 10.
Also in 20 were Noel Jolliffe and Tony Bratton winning 22-13 over Angela Dent and Sid Morris while in front 11-6 at half time. Next door neighbours Lesley Dunstan and Peter Mackay felt they were on a picnic convincing winners 23-9 over Robyn Mattiske and Kerry Dunstan in 22 ends.
Slightly closer were John Browne and Rob Priest with a 22-20 win in 22 over Fred Vogelsang and Ray Dunstan. Just as close after 11, 13-11 to the victors. Trevor Currey knew what he was about with Cheree Vincent as partner to win 19-13 over Max Vincent and Michael Coles in 18. They finished best after it was 8-9 after nine.
Another 20 end game resulted in Bill Scott and Lyall Strudwick winning 22-12 over John Baass and Colleen Liebert behind 6-9 after 10. In the final game which was triples These Davis, Geoff West and Paul Doust won 10-8 in 14 over Pam Parsons, Irene Riley and Bob Grant leading 6-2 at 'oranges'. In-club raffle winners Jim Maloy and Sid Morris.
Thursday jackpot of $300 saw 20 on the green where resting touchers were recorded by Joyce Boland with a double, Ivan Hodges and Darryl Griffith while raspberry recipients were Glenn Kearney, John Hayden and Wayne Burton.
Darryl Griffith and Warren Keep won 19-16 in 22 over Cheree Vincent and Al Phillips after leading 13-5 after 11. The experienced pair of Laurie Crouch and Glenn Kearney won 20-16, also 22 over over Ivan Hodges and Peter Hocking who had to finish strong behind 4-16 after 11.
In the first of triples a draw resulted over 18 ends when Ron Thurlow, Denny Byrnes and Wayne Burton drawing 16-all with John Hayden, Grant Lambert and Tony Bratton who finished strong behind 8-16 after 13. In the last game Joyce Boland, Peter Besgrove and Bruce Jones scraped home 13-12 in 16 over Max Vincent, Tara-Lea Shaw (who shared her role with Terry Molloy) and Lyall Strudwick. It was 5-all after eight.
Only three games on Sunday morning over 16 ends for the $40 jackpot due to pennants with Bob McGinty earning himself a raspberry. Raffle winners Allan Smith and Bob McGinty.
Peter Greenhalgh and Allan Smith won 19-12 over John Cutler and Paul Baker leading 9-6 after eight. Also close had Terry Molloy and Al Phillips had to finish strong to win 19-15 over Peter Besgrove and Bob McGinty after they were behind 5-12 after eight.
In the last game Peter Tisdell and Steve Stewart had all gins blazing winning 21-9 over Richard Biles and Allan Hilder leading 7-4 after eight.
Club news: Don't forget pool comp every Friday evening. Happy Hour on Friday 4.30-6pm (and raffle), also Happy Hour Sunday 12-1.30pm and bingo Friday afternoon.
Shaoming Golden Century Chinese Restaurant serving every Wednesday to Sunday, 11.30am-3pm and 5pm-9pm. Another reason to visit Wednesday evening is the 7pm members draw which has now jackpoted from its starting point of $100.
Having a function, the 'Bowlie' caters for all, big or small in a friendly atmosphere hard to match. For full details on all news at the club involving functions to bowls phone 6852 1499.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.