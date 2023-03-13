The countdown is on, Masters of the Mandagery is almost here

It's almost here!
Masters of the Mandagery is on this Saturday and organisers have a great family day, capped with a big evening of music, planned.
Andrew Barnes from the Eugowra rugby league club old boys says there'll be plenty for the whole family to enjoy from the fun on the field to the great music.
For the kids there will be a jumping castle, face painting and dart soccer (kick the ball at the target), with food and cold drinks available for sale on the grounds.
Get your tickets online in advance - just $20 adults, $10 kids.
The much-anticipated masters footy kicks off at 10.40am with teams from all over our region and beyond lining up to play.
It's all in good fun, the event providing a reunion for players who have met on the field over many years, and provides great entertainment for the crowd.
Music starts at 1.30pm with Sophie Kate Music playing an acoustic set on the main stage.
Enjoy the sounds of Guns and Roses, Poison, Motley Crue and more from 5pm before the Bon Jovi Tribute Show begins at 6pm.
There'll be raffles on the day but the bigger fundraising campaign continues online.
For the rugby league fans there are signed jerseys from the 2022 grand final winning Penrith Panthers along with St George Illawarra Dragons, Parramatta Eels, NSW Blues, Canberra Raiders, North Queensland Cowboys, Cronulla Sharks, Melbourne Storm, Newcastle Knights and Gold Coast Titans.
You could win a Crown Towers Sydney Experience, a Raging Waters and go-karting package with accommodation, Taronga Park zoo experience, or Orange wine tasting just to name a few.
Tickets are just $5 each and you can go online to www.eugowramasters.com/raffles to purchase them.
While you're there check out some of the big ticket items up for auction, with all proceeds going to help Eugowra people get back home after the town was devastated by flooding on November 14, 2022.
Funds raised will help Eugowra's "Olden Eagles" buy paint - they've already painted a number of homes and Barnes says residents are thrilled.
Bring your chair, picnic blanket and umbrella or sun shade and stay hydrated, the day is forecast to be very warm.
The day's play:
