Mitton wins Cliff Bradley Memorial at annual clay shoot

By Tony Bratton
Updated March 14 2023 - 5:07pm, first published 11:37am
Winner Dave Mitton is congratulated by Jan Bradley and Norm Brook. Picture Forbes Sporting Shooters Facebook

Forbes Sporting Shooters Association held their Annual General Meeting on the 8th March, the following members were elected: President Norm Brook; Senior Vice President Wayne Facey; Junior Vice President Niki Bolam; Secretary Ben Smith; Treasurer Bruce Runchel; Assistant Treasurer John Dean; Print Publicity Officer Anthony Bratton; Social Publicity Officer David Coleman; Public Officer Julie Smith; State Delegates Wayne Facey, Bruce Runchel, Norm Brook, Richard Collits and Mat Davey.

