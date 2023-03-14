Mitton wins Cliff Bradley Memorial at annual clay shoot

Forbes Sporting Shooters Association held their Annual General Meeting on the 8th March, the following members were elected: President Norm Brook; Senior Vice President Wayne Facey; Junior Vice President Niki Bolam; Secretary Ben Smith; Treasurer Bruce Runchel; Assistant Treasurer John Dean; Print Publicity Officer Anthony Bratton; Social Publicity Officer David Coleman; Public Officer Julie Smith; State Delegates Wayne Facey, Bruce Runchel, Norm Brook, Richard Collits and Mat Davey.
Results of the Forbes S.S.A.A. sporting shooters .22 cabilre rimfire rifle shoot held on Wednesday 1st March 2023. The weather was warm with strong breeze from the south west at 15kph and a temperature of 31 degrees.
There were 11 members in attendance. The range officers were; John Dean and Anthony Bratton. Scorer was; John Dean.
The results of the 25metre Fly target shoot were; David Sanderson, 200/200; Bruce Dent, 200/200; Bruce Runchel, 200/200; Lionel Redfern, 199/200; Brian Neilsen, 198/200; Dennis Christry, 198/200; Norm Brook, 194/200; Doug Shead, 199/200 and Roger Paddon was sighting in a new scope.
50m Crow target shoot: Bruce Dent, 232/250; Lionel Redfern, 232/250; Dennis Christry, 230/250; Bruce Runchel, 228/250; Brian Neilsen, 227/250; David Sanderson, 225/250; Norm Brook, 225/250 and Doug Shead, 223/250.
75metre Bear target shoot: Bruce Dent, 120/120; David Sanderson, 107/120; Doug Shead, 101/120; Norm Brook, 98/120; Dennis Christry, 97/120; Bruce Runchel, 96/120 and Brian Neilsen, 92/120.
100metre Bear target shoot: Bruce Dent, 102/120; Bruce Runchel, 99/120; Doug Shead, 98/120; Brian Neilsen, 94/120; David Sanderson, 92/120 and Norm Brook, 91/120.
The Forbes sporting clays held their monthly shoot on Sunday March 12, this shoot was for the Cliff Bradley Memorial Trophy. This shoot was a 25 target DTL point score shoot. The weather was warm with strong breeze from the south west at 8kph and a temperature of 30 degrees. There were 12 members in attendance, from Forbes and Gooloogong.
The results of the Cliff Bradley West Memorial shoot were: first David Mitton, 60/75.
Other scores were: Sean McCarthey, 59/75; Doug Davis, 50/75; Cameron Smith, 47/75; Mitchell Clarke, 47/75; Ben Smith, 44/75; Laurie Redfern, 43/75; Mathew Mitton, 39/75; Norm Brook, 35/75 and Des Shead, 32/75.
Results of the 75 target field shoot were; Sean McCarthey, 22-24-22 total 68; Cameron Smith, 10-19-18 total 58; David Mitton, 21-19-16 total 56; Laurie Redfern, 17-17-12 total 46; Anthony Bratton, 18-14-14 total 46; Mitchell Clarke, 8-17-15 total 40; Ben Smith, 14-11-13 total 38; Mathew Mitton, 12-7-13 total 32; Des Shead 12-9-9 total 30; Wayne Taylor(Gooloogong) 11-14 total 25 and Norm Brook, 13 total 3;
The next shoot for the Forbes S.S.A.A. sporting clay's will be their night shoot on Saturday 15th April 2023, this shoot will be a 50 target five stand shoot starting 6-30pm, Names by 6pm so we can start on time. At the Bedgerebong road range.
For all information on clay target shooting contact Norm Brook 0458664541; Tony Bratton (02) 68523349.
The Forbes sporting clay members take note there will not be any shoot on Easter weekend on the 9th April.
Any person wishing to obtain a long arm firearm licence can contact Wayne Facey 0414524059; Norm Brook or Tony Bratton to do a firearm safe shooting assessment course which is a requirement for a firearm licence application.
The next S.S.A.A. sporting shooters .22 calibre and other rimfire rifle (.22 magnum or.17HMR) will be this Sunday starting at 10am, The centre- fire shoot will take place at 2pm on Sunday after the rimfire shoot. The next Wednesday shoot will be March 29 starting at 2pm.
All shoots are at the Bedgerebong road range, turn right off the Bedgerebong road onto Dr. Young Drive. All target shooters are welcome. Any person wishing to try Rim-fire or Centre-fire rifle or shotgun shooting can take part after filling out a P650 form at the club, juniors must be 12 years or over.
For all information on .22 calibre rimfire shooting contact: Wayne Facey 0414524059, Norm Brook 0458664541; Ben Smith 0427524151; David Coleman 0427401263 AH.
Members are reminded that Local Range rules apply to all Forbes SSAA ranges.
