Power bill rising? This free kit available locally could save you money

Keen to save money on your power bills? Then check out the Save Power Kit from Forbes Library.
The Library has partnered with Forbes Council and the NSW Department of Planning, Industry and Environment's Sustainable Council and Communities Program (SCC) to provide community access to the Save the Power Kit for loan from Forbes Library.
The Save Power Kit provides tools and useful information to help households measure how they use power at home.
It also identifies simple actions that households can take to save money, power and reduce impacts on the environment.
The Kit can help identify the biggest users of electricity in your home and describes many easy, low cost things we can do at home to use less power and save money on bills, without changing your lifestyle.
The Save Power Kit contains:
The Kits come with full instructions, a power mate to test the power use of appliances on stand-by, thermometers to check for drafts and heating and cooling, stopwatch and light meter.
Even when an appliance is on standby, it can draw power, adding unnecessary costs to your power bills.
A guide book is included, and there is an action plan to allow each borrower to record results and plan improvements and savings.
Best of all, it can be borrowed for free from Forbes Library.
Please call Forbes Library on 6852 1463 to reserve the Save Power Kit.
