Councillor calls on colleagues to hand back equestrian centre funding

A Forbes Shire Councillor will on Thursday call on colleagues to hand back the funding for the planned Multipurpose Equestrian Centre, saying it will lose ratepayers' money in the long term.
Councillor Chris Roylance has lodged a Notice of Motion for the March council meeting - scheduled for 1pm Thursday, March 16.
The Motion is: That Forbes Shire Council return the funding for the Multipurpose Equine Centre due to ongoing cost of operation being $6.5m over 30 years and not affordable to our ratepayers.
Forbes Shire Council was in 2022 granted $3.53million to build the equestrian centre and in February approved a location - on race course land.
Stakeholders were to be called together to make a masterplan for the venue.
But Cr Roylance says he was shocked to learn that other equestrian centres are losing money.
"Eight councillors, Council's senior staff, and three representatives from the Forbes equine community attended a presentation at the Scone equine centre on the building and running of their centre," Cr Roylance's report to the March council meeting says.
"During this presentation we were all shocked to hear that this centre loses $150,000 per year.
"On further investigation we find the Tamworth equine centre has a loss totalling $1m."
In his report, Cr Roylance suggests the centre would cost $6.5million to run over 30 years - a cost of $18,500 a month.
That's based on both maintenance and clean up / repair from future major floods.
"I find this cost would be unbearable for the Forbes ratepayer," Cr Roylance said.
The council did have a proposal to relocate the planned centre to flood-free land near the Central West Livestock Exchange, but that was overturned at an extraordinary meeting in January.
