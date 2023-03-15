Forbes Advocate
Councillor calls on colleagues to hand back equestrian centre funding

Updated March 15 2023 - 11:19am, first published 11:08am
The proposed location, on Forbes race course land, and diagram of the equestrian centre. Images from Forbes Shire Council business papers.

A Forbes Shire Councillor will on Thursday call on colleagues to hand back the funding for the planned Multipurpose Equestrian Centre, saying it will lose ratepayers' money in the long term.

