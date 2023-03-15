Looking at Landcare: let's welcome Costa Georgiadis to Bogan Gate

Hi Landcarers,
Just over a week out from our Landcare Dinner With Costa Georgiadis at the Bogan Gate Memorial Hall.
There are still tickets available for the dinner. We would love to have you there. It is a great chance to catch up with friends, catch up with Costa and enjoy a beautiful dinner!
After a massive weekend at Bogan Gate last weekend, the Hall and Bogan Gate township are looking fabulous and we are so thrilled to be headed there on Friday, 24 March.
We love having Bogan Gate students at our Landcare events. They have kindly agreed to be our 'official welcome party' for the dinner, so make sure you say 'Hi' on the way in to the dinner. A massive thank you to the eight students and Principal Kylie Dunn for supporting our event.
A bus service is operating between Parkes, Forbes and Bogan Gate on the evening. Bookings are essential for the buses.
Our friends at Eat Your Greens are providing our fabulous meals. The Bogan Gate Pub are keeping us refreshed. We are pleased to have Tumbling Downs Olives sampling some of their fabulous oils, with locally made sourdough by Kath Whitchurch. We also welcome Bogan Gate resident Pol Cruz with an amazing display of Bonsai.
We are also running a little fundraiser for an Automated External Defibrillator at the Hall which will provide access from the Overnight Parking area and the Bogan Gate Pub. We look forward to sharing our auction items next week and via social media. A big thank you to Geoff Rice for providing his fabulous MC talents for the evening.
How fabulous is our banner looking for the wall at the Bogan Gate Memorial Hall? A big thank you to Deb Jones, Helen Standen and Elsie Mahon for this beauty!
The dinner is only one part of events over the two days that Costa is with us. We are hosting Schools Eco Day for Year 5 and the Homegrown Parkes event.
The Homegrown Parkes Event is a new undertaking, with the support of Parkes Community Arts and Parkes Shire Council. This is a free event open to everyone between 9am and 2pm on Saturday, 25 March at Cooke Park.
There are still a few tickets available for the bus trip to a local garden at 1pm on Saturday, 25 March.
For further information, please go to www.centralwestlachlanlandcare.org or our social media.
