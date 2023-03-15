From the mayor's desk: packed weekend ahead

Well for a country town, we sure know how to pack our weekends!
This weekend is set to be another one for the social calendar - the Forbes Dragon Boaters are staging their annual invitational regatta, taking advantage of our famous, beautiful Lake Forbes.
Come down and feel the beat of the drums as boaters take to the water on Sunday to fight for the reign of the lake.
Saturday will see the Masters of the Mandagery football carnival and fundraiser extraordinaire. Proceeds will help the devastated village of Eugowra get back on its feet after last year's 'tsunami-like' event.
Not only will it feature entertaining league with teams from all over the state and ACT entered, but also some headline performers such as the Bon Jovi tribute band. Not an event to be missed.
This week I spoke at the IPWEA (engineering) state conference about the infrastructure challenges facing local government.
I hardly need to mention the blatantly obvious in that the state our roads have been left in after the flooding events of last year and managing large scale repair in a timely manner, is perhaps NSW's largest challenge right now.
But there remain other wonderful opportunities, such as how we do build better communities using data and technology available to us now, the theme of this year's conference.
We understand for many the experiences of last year's flooding are traumatic and ongoing, but we are seeking your input in guiding best planning for future events - including better evacuation plans, development considerations and understanding of flood behaviour.
Town residents will receive a survey in the mail for this, or it can be completed online via our website. Comments will be received until April 30.
Finally, I urge our motorists again to be really careful and vigilant on all roads in our state at the moment.
It is so important to drive to the conditions, heed road signs that warn of rough surfaces and remember that all tiers of government are working hard to get a massively damaged road network back up to scratch.
Enjoy your week, and God bless.
Phyllis Miller, OAM Forbes Mayor
