Volanoes and fossils and magnets, oh my! Science discovery day returns

Updated March 27 2023 - 1:08pm, first published 4:00am
Forbes' littlest learners have made volcanoes and compost, excavated dinosaur "fossils" and made their own at a hands-on Science Day.

