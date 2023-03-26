Volcanoes and fossils and magnets, oh my! Science discovery day returns

Forbes' littlest learners have made volcanoes and compost, excavated dinosaur "fossils" and made their own at a hands-on Science Day.
Maree Yapp from Forbes Schools as Community Centres said the event was open to children five years and under, and they hope to host more similar events in future.
This particular day was much-anticipated: the first Science Discovery day was held before COVID-19 and the restrictions that followed. The event planned for 2022 had to be cancelled due to flooding.
Special guest Wendy from Children's Discovery presented Goldilocks and the Three Scientists and local volunteers presented a series of experiments for the children to be involved in.
Children were asked to predict which items from a selection would be attracted to magnets, and which would float in water. Then they got to test their theories.
"We had an engineering challenge where they had to build a Duplo bridge over a little river that could hold a little car," Mrs Yapp said.
"There were fossils hidden in rice and they had to be paleontologists - with paintbrushes."
Mrs Yapp says Forbes Schools as Community Centres has plans for more events, with hopes to host one a term.
They won't all be science-based but they are all about helping families with children who aren't at school yet get connected in our community.
