Then there was the Bogan Gate Hall which has always been a Hive of activity, especially during the First World War when every soldier that left was given a send-off. Now these were not just any night, there were up to 30 recitals, songs and overtures then a grand speech would be made and an inscribed watch would be presented to the soldier. They said they gave the soldier this because it would not matter where he was in the world he could look at his watch and remember Bogan Gate as his home. The courage of these young soldiers going off to war, although it is said that a lot of them looked on it as an adventure, it is amazing especially when 116 boys left the Bogan Gate district.