In case of emergency: community access defibrillators installed in streets

Community-accessible defibrillators have been placed in four locations around Forbes.
They are now installed at:
Cr Aidan Clarke, who led the council to push for the installation of the Automated External Defibrillators in 2022, said he hoped they would never be used - but was very happy to have them there in case of emergency.
"They're fantastic, I've had lots of comments," he told other councillors at their March meeting.
Some of our clubs, council offices and buildings have defibrillators already, but they weren't accessible around the clock.
The Automated External Defibrillators are for use in cases of sudden cardiac arrest.
NSW Health says signs of a cardiac arrest are present when a person is: unconscious, unresponsive, has no pulse, has absent or abnormal breathing.
More than 8,500 people experience an out of hospital cardiac arrest in NSW every year.
The are clear instructions on the units to:
Defibrillators must be used in conjunction with CPR, NSW Health says.
Cr Clarke's report explained the community public access defibrillators are set up so anyone can use them.
"All modern AEDs use voice prompts to guide all untrained users," he wrote in his initial report to council.
"All devices automatically check that the patients are suffering a heart attack or sudden cardiac arrest before activating, removing any and all risk of shock being administered in error or misuse."
The AEDs are installed housed in highly visible, weather-proof cabinets with security measures.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.