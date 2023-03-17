Forbes Advocate
In case of emergency: community access defibrillators installed in streets

Updated March 17 2023 - 3:21pm, first published 2:00pm
Cr Aidan Clarke and Senior Safety Officer Ashley Hazell all smiles to see the installation of the Community Accessible AEDs. Picture by Forbes Shire Council

Community-accessible defibrillators have been placed in four locations around Forbes.

