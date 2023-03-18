Watch: 16-year-old Zac Wheeldon from Forbes breaks three Australian records

Forbes' Zac Wheeldon just set three Australian records - and has his sights set on another.
Zac lifted a total 540kg across three events in the WRPF NSW Powerlifting Titles in Orange, a new record for 14 to 16-years boys under 90kg.
That's the combined weight across three lifts - in the squat, benchpress and deadlift - and Zac set Australian records in the squat and deadlift as well, matching the previous benchpress record.
His parents Marc and Deborah could not be prouder of his achievements, saying their quiet and humble son has worked incredibly hard.
Saturday's competition was only the third Zac, 16 years old and in Year 11, has attempted.
Although he's been lifting weights since the Summer he was finishing Year 6, he began to train specifically for powerlifting just 18 months ago.
It was dad Marc, a former bodybuilding Mr Australia who owns Iron Works Fitness in Parkes, who noticed his potential.
Zac had started footy and other sports in primary school and hadn't found the right sport for him, but his dad urged him to maintain his fitness in the gym on their farm.
"He'd been lifting weights the whole time but for a couple of years it was just about keeping fit and strong, working towards little goals," Marc says now.
By the time Zac was in Year 8 - and only a small 13-year-old at that time - he was squatting with 130kg.
Marc has been around weights and elite sportspeople enough to know that was extraordinary and he began to see powerlifting as a good match for Zac.
Although apprehensive in the early days, Zac quickly took to the sport and began a serious training program - mostly still in that home gym.
"I've been fortunate to be around elite sport in Sydney and professional sport and Zac trains as hard as anyone I have seen," Marc says.
"It's quite phenomenal watching this kid."
Zac's next goal is to break his own Australian records - as well as the benchpress - at his next competition in October this year.
Zac still has months until his 17th birthday and nearly 7kg he can put on before he changes class, so Marc says he'll take his time building muscle and preparing to lift even bigger weights with the goal of adding 60kg across those three lifts.
Zac's training program towards an October competition begins now, but doing it right with adequate time to rest and build muscle is crucial.
"We only compete twice a year because of how heavy he has to lift," Marc says.
"If you try and lift heavy year-round you're more likely to tear a muscle because it's under maximum load.
"You have to give the body rest from that but also you have to try to put on more muscle tissue if you want to get stronger: that's why we go back to build muscle."
Zac begins that journey again now with more repetitions of lighter weights, then moves through several phases of fewer repetitions of heavier lifts.
He'll go through general strength, peak strength and finally a neurological or central nervous system phase that sees him lifting the big weights in preparation for competition.
"We're aiming to squat 220, bench 130 and deadlift 250 in seven months' time. That's the goal," Marc says.
