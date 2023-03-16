Forbes Advocate
Construction to proceed, equestrian groups to meet and finalise design

March 17 2023
A Multipurpose Equestrian Centre is planned for construction on race course land. Images from Forbes Shire Council business paper

Construction of a multipurpose equestrian centre will proceed, with local user groups to meet to finalise the design.

