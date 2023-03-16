Construction to proceed, equestrian groups to meet and finalise design

Construction of a multipurpose equestrian centre will proceed, with local user groups to meet to finalise the design.
The gallery for Forbes Shire Council's March meeting was packed, with more than 100 people watching the livestream, after a notice of motion from one councillor to return the $3.5million in funding the council has been allocated for construction.
Deputy Mayor Chris Roylance said he was shocked to learn of the operating costs of similar centres in other areas councillors visited.
He said the ongoing costs of maintaining and operating the equestrian centre were too high to impose on ratepayers.
Melissa West from Forbes Ranch Sorting and Penning described the proposal as "absurd" and questioned the quoted costs.
"We looked at Dubbo, Blayney and Young and none of these came anywhere close to $200,000 a year," she said.
"Not only that but a facility such as this has great opportunity to be bringing upwards of $4000 per event once you take into account camping and stabling, which - if booked out 50 weekends a year as Scone was when we visited - would not only cover the cost of maintenance but make profit and be able to grow,"
"Forbes equestrian groups are fully prepared to pay for the use of such a venue and hire the facility."
Mrs West thanked the council and staff, and user groups, for "how far we've come" with plans for the multipurpose equestrian centre in the past three months.
"Tenders have closed for the Multipurpose Equestrian Centre and considerable ground work has been done by council staff and those applying for such works," she said.
When it came time to vote on the notice of motion, councillors thanked Cr Roylance for his report and asked for council staff to provide a full business and financial management plan, noting the expected expenses and also research user group charges that apply to similar facilities.
The council was also asked to formally endorse the location of the building and authorise staff to begin clearing the land.
But spokesperson for Forbes Rodeo and Forbes Jockey Club also addressed the meeting about the plans, raising the need for amendments for safety reasons.
Troy Read from Forbes Rodeo raised concerns about the amount of space for those working cattle and the need to separate spectators from competitors and animals. He presented alternate plans to the councillors, which they accepted.
Tom Molloy from Forbes Jockey Club flagged concerns about losing stable complexes and the need to have an exclusion zone around working race horses.
Councillors agreed the General Manager could finalise the plans with the user groups, with another meeting scheduled for Friday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.