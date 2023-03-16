Bogan Gate was the place to be on the weekend of March 11 and 12.
Following the official opening of the Bogan Gate 125th anniversary on Saturday in Rawson Road where a new replica steel gate of the original 'Bogan gate' was unveiled, crowds flocked to the Bogan Gate Golf Club and Showground for the popular and annual Village Fair.
This year the fair was held during the 125 year celebrations that included a variety of special events across the weekend.
Visitors from near and far - especially former residents - attended to celebrate, some coming from as far as Airlie Beach in Queensland.
Above are some of the scenes from the fair. Stay tuned, a photo gallery from day two of the 125th celebrations is coming soon.
Read the full story and see the photos from the official opening of the 125-year celebrations here.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
