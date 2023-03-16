Movement around Parkes, particularly in the west, has been tricky for drivers over the last 12 months and, let's face it, a little frustrating.
And disruptions will continue for a while longer after Transport for NSW discovered naturally occurring asbestos on the Parkes Bypass construction site which has halted work in some areas as a precautionary measure.
The department says samples and tests have been taken and reassures there is very low risk to public health.
Transport for NSW is grateful for the patience of Parkes residents as it continues to construct the Newell Highway Bypass, especially those who regularly use Condobolin Road, Brolgan Road and Victoria Street, and staff and families accessing Parkes Christian School.
The $187.2 million project is upgrading a 10.5-kilometre section of the highway to remove traffic and heavy vehicles from passing through the centre of town.
What's added to the congestion of roadworks is the construction of the state's first Special Activation Precinct in Parkes, also in the west.
Transport for NSW is alerting drivers of changes to traffic conditions over the next several months.
Thomas Street in Parkes will temporarily close from Monday, March 20 so workers can safely remove material containing the naturally occurring asbestos.
This work, between the intersections of Moulden Street and Reedsdale Road, will be managed by an external expert and all involved will wear appropriate protective clothing.
To minimise dust, water carts will be used during this work. Air monitoring devices were installed in multiple locations in December to monitor the levels of asbestos in the air and additional air monitors will be established around the worksite to ensure there is no migration of dust and asbestos fibres beyond the site boundary when work is underway.
Transport for NSW works to an Asbestos Management Plan, which includes guidelines and methods for the safe assessment and removal of asbestos.
"A licensed asbestos assessor has inspected all impacted areas and a hygienist has been on site to conduct further testing of these areas," Transport for NSW said in an update on the project.
"Sampling and testing is taking place to ensure the worksite complies with industry guidelines and control measures are effective.
"The results [from the air monitoring devices] have come back with extremely low readings, less than 0.01 fibres per mililitre of air, which are considered a very low risk to public health."
The results are available online at nswroads.work/parkesbypass.
During the development of the project, Transport for NSW says extensive geotechnical investigations were undertaken. More than 100 boreholes were drilled and tested and at the time no naturally occurring asbestos was identified.
"The Parkes town area geographically is not known to contain naturally occurring asbestos, and this is a very unexpected find," the department said.
"Transport takes its role in protecting the safety of the community very seriously and will continue to work closely with the EPA and SafeWork NSW in relation to the ongoing management of the site."
Thomas Street will be closed during work hours between 7am and 6pm on weekdays and 8am to 6pm on some Saturdays for about eight months, weather permitting.
Oversize overmass (OSOM) vehicles greater than 3.5 metres in width are exempt and will be permitted access during the closure through the guidance of traffic control and an escort vehicle.
Light vehicles will be able to use the existing local road network while the Thomas Street closure is in place.
There will be changed traffic conditions again in Condobolin Road for the relocation of powerlines as part of the bypass project.
Work will take place east of Westlime Road on Sunday, March 19 between 8am and 5pm and on Monday, March 20 between 7am and 6pm.
Traffic control, including intermittent stopping and a 40km/h speed limit will be in place during work hours.
Meanwhile heavy patching work on the Henry Parkes Way between Parkes and Yarrabandai is in progress.
The work includes pavement rehabilitation and spraying bitumen to maintain the road with a waterproof surface.
Work is being carried out between 7am and 6pm from Monday to Friday and between 7am and 1pm on Saturday, and is expected to take 12 weeks to complete, weather permitting.
Changed traffic conditions including lane closures, intermittent stopping and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h are in place during work hours. The speed limit will remain 40km/h outside of work hours.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions during these roadworks, obey signs and traffic control and allow an extra 10 minutes of travel time.
For the latest traffic information visit www.livetraffic.com, download the Live Traffic app or call the Transport Management Centre on 132 701.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
