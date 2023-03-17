Jack Littlejohn has played NRL and Super League but on Sunday the Mudgee Dragons playmaker will make his Western Rams debut against Newcastle.
The Rams will meet Newcastle in the semi-finals of the Country Championships, a match which will be Littlejohn's first of 2023.
The playmaker missed the opening match against Northern Tigers but has been named to play five-eighth on Sunday with coach Cameron Greenhalgh shifting Ben Thompson to the bench.
A team stacked with talent, Littlejohn admitted he is keen to run out onto Collegian's Sporting Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
"We are looking good, we had a bit of training run on Wednesday," he said.
"I think we've got a bit of a captain's run thing on Saturday afternoon so it should be good.
Having played for Mudgee for many seasons now, Littlejohn admitted the influx of Dragons players was a big reason why he decided to put his hand up for Western.
"This sort of Rams side this year has had a lot of boys put their hand up to play," he said.
"I'm looking forward to it, Newcastle is definitely beatable but we are going to have to be on our game to win. That was probably one of the bigger driving factors for me to play.
Partnering with Nick Greenhalgh in the halves, Littlejohn will have a range of weapons to choose from with Justin Toomey-White, Alex Ronayne, Corin Smith and Jeremy Thurston on the edges.
Following Western's massive win, Littlejohn couldn't single out any particular player he was looking forward to running out with.
"The whole side really to be honest. (Jeremy) Thurston looked really good in the first game that I watched, he scored six tries or something like that.
"Nick (Greenhalgh) is a quality halfback and all those Forbes boys won the comp last year so they are good players."
In other team news, an injury to Zeke Hartwig means Keelan Bresac will slot in on the right win alongside Smith.
The winner of Western's match will take on the victor of the Riverina Bulls and Northern Rivers Titans.
