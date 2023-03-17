Pre-polling opens Saturday, March 18 at Forbes Town Hall

Pre-polling in the NSW election opens Saturday.
If you are unable to cast your vote on by-election day, and are eligible, you can vote at an early voting centre or by post.
In Forbes, that's at the Town Hall and it's open from Saturday March 18 to Friday March 24. The hours, published on the Australian Electoral Commission website, are:
On Saturday, March 25, polling places open at 8am and close at 6pm sharp. They are located at:
There are eight candidates for our electorate, the State seat of Orange, held by MP Philip Donato.
They are, in order of the ballot:
Ballots for the seat of Orange will appear as follows:
