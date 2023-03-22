Choosing the right cemetery for you Advertising Feature

When choosing a burial or cremation site, knowing about your options is important. Good planning helps to make informed decisions - either ahead of time or when needed.

Resting places remain long after funeral services are over which is why making the right choice matters.



The team at Sandgate Cemetery said that choosing a cemetery often comes during a time of immense sadness, so knowing about the many options in advance allows you, or a loved one, to make the most suited and preferred memorial arrangements.

The Sandgate team had a number of handy hints that can help you avoid any additional costs that may come with hasty decisions.

LOCATION

It's important to consider both the right geographical location and also the specific position within the cemetery.



Choosing a location someone shared a connection with can be comforting and it helps if the site is easily accessible for visiting loved ones.



You may wish the particular memorial place to align with religious beliefs or provides an area with an appropriate reflective environment for family and friends.

PRE-NEED AND AT-NEED

Pre-need simply means funeral arrangements are made in advance of someone passing.



These plans tend to cost less because everything is organised and paid in advance.



At-need arrangements involve organising a funeral soon after someone dies which will incur current costs.

CREMATION AND BURIAL

Some cemeteries include both burial sites and cremation plots.



Burial sites are usually situated on an open lawn or among monumental areas.



Cremation plots tend to be more concentrated in a memorial wall or garden.

SINGLE OR FAMILY PLOT

Having a family plot allows relatives to be either buried together or have their ashes placed in the same location. This preplanned option can provide peace of mind.

Choosing the right cemetery particularly for those wanting to be buried with passed loved ones.

INTERMENT OR BURIAL RIGHTS



An interment right provides the holder with an interest in the land but does not give ownership of the land.



Some interment rights are offered as renewable arrangements every 25 or 99 years. Others can offer interment rights "in perpetuity" - which means forever.

ONGOING COSTS

Knowing the ongoing financial commitment for your selected site is also important.

