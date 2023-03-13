Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

What candidates say they'll do for transport across the Central West

Updated March 17 2023 - 10:15pm, first published March 13 2023 - 10:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

COMMUNITIES in the Central West rely on highways and public transport to link them other regional areas and Sydney.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.