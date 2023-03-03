Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News
Nsw Election

2023 NSW Election: Orange candidates on our 'appalling' roads

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated March 17 2023 - 10:22pm, first published 10:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
2023 NSW Election: Orange candidates Tony Mileto, Heather Dunn, and Phil Donato on our 'appalling' roads.

"Appalling and downright dangerous" roads in Orange have proven an ongoing source of outrage. Candidates seeking your vote at NSW's upcoming election have revealed their plans to tackle the problem.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.