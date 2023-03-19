The footy, the smiling faces: Masters of the Mandagery 2023

They came from far and wide.
For the footy. For the music. For the mateship. For Eugowra.
This edition of Masters of the Mandagery has been a long time coming, with planned events cancelled due to COVID restrictions and flooding.
But the tragic events of November 14, 2022, galvanised organiser Andrew Barnes and the Eugowra rugby league old boys, and although the 2023 event moved to Forbes the heart was with Eugowra.
On Saturday, March 18, masters teams from all over the Central West and as far afield as Canberra and Coogee met on Spooner Oval for a day of fun and footy.
They braved the heat for the chance of a match with old mates and against old rivals.
The Andrew Dwyer Memorial team was one of the very special local entries, with boarders of the Red Bend Catholic College Class of 1999 teaming up in memory of a mate gone too soon.
Eugowra had both men's and women's teams take the field as did Trundle, and the day was capped with the Olden Eagles taking on Parkes.
As the sun went down and the day's heat relented, the party got started with Bon Jovi tribute band urging the crowd to their feet with hits of the 1980s.
All proceeds of the day will go back to Eugowra, with the Golden Eagles Old Boys painting homes to help people get home sooner.
You can still contribute: organisers have brought together incredible donations for the cause, with ongoing raffles and auctions of everything from Sydney experiences to NRL memorabilia to raise funds for the community's recovery.
You can find out more on their facebook page and the dedicated website.
It's now been four months since unprecedented flash hit Eugowra, with two people killed as what's described as "walls of water" flooded the town.
The Eagles have been hard at working getting paint and painting houses to help those who can get back home, but some residents are still living in caravans on the showground, others are living in temporary pod housing with their own homes to be demolished.
