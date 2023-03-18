Forbes Advocate
Man dies after hazard-reduction operation at Forbes property

By Newsroom
Updated March 19 2023 - 10:22am, first published 8:46am
Paramedics treated the man at the scene before he was taken to Royal North Shore Hospital, where he later died. File picture

A man has died after being trapped by fire during a hazard-reduction operation at a Central West private property on Saturday.

Local News

