A man has died after being trapped by fire during a hazard-reduction operation at a Central West private property on Saturday.
At roughly 11.30am on Saturday, emergency services were called to a property on The Bogan Way, Forbes, after reports a man had sustained severe burns.
He was treated at the scene by the RFS members and NSW Ambulance paramedics, before being airlifted to Royal North Shore Hospital, where he died later the same evening.
A crime scene was established at the property by officers from Central West Police District, which was examined by specialist forensic officers.
An investigation into the man's death has begun and early inquiries indicate there are no suspicious circumstances.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
