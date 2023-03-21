Childcare centre will have room to grow, thanks to funding

More childcare places are on the way for Forbes with construction of a new room at Bright Beginnings Early Learning Centre.
Owner and director Kim Goodall says the expansion is something they've wanted to do for quite a while, but a $144,120 Community Development Fund grant has made it possible.
Construction of a new room, with space for up to 25 children, is under way and there will also be more outdoor and play space to cater for the expansion.
It's absolutely critical, given families in Forbes are waiting months for a childcare place, she said.
The grant funding opens up the opportunity for the centre to be able to help some of the families of the 80 children on their waiting list.
The centre has also recently brought on two new qualified staff and two new trainees.
Since 2011, more than $5.3 million has been allocated through the CDF program, which has been shared across 130 organisations.
NSW Nationals MLC Scott Barrett and candidate Tony Mileto visited the centre to view the work in progress, and share the funding good news in the lead-up to the State election.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.