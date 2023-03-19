Forbes Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Western Rams beaten by Newcastle Rebels in Country Championships semi-final

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated March 19 2023 - 9:08pm, first published 9:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Macquarie Raiders co-captain-coach Jack Kavanagh and his Western Rams teammates suffered a frustrating loss on Sunday. Picture by Gareth Gardner

Nine minutes into Sunday's Country Championships match at Wollongong, Western Rams winger Keelan Bresac took flight above the defence, hauled in a Jack Littlejohn bomb and raced away to score.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.