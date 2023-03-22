What's on: it's a big weekend in and around Forbes

Head on over to Spooner Oval, it's going to be a big one. This is the 10th - and final - Stubby Collits memorial day with both Forbes Magpies and Bathurst St Pat's keen to take the field. League tag is up first with kick off expected 10.30am; Forbes has the privilege of hosting the Western Under 21s grand final before the Under 18s take the field; Can Assist take on Boys to the Bush in a charity match; and it all wraps up in the afternoon with the senior trial between Stubby's two clubs. Gold coin donation to charity at the gate.