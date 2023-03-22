What's on: it's a big weekend in and around Forbes

Friday, March 24 to Sunday, March 26
Forbes CWA Evening Branch has received numerous items donated towards local flood relief. They're hosting a pop up Op Shop with some absolute bargains at Forbes Showground Pavilion this weekend. They're open Friday 24.3.23 - 10am to 4pm; Saturday 25.3.23 - 10am to 2pm; Sunday 26.3.23 - 10am to 2pm. Please come and support us so we can help get locals back into their homes.
Saturday, March 25
It's that time of year and you'll see the big marquee going up on the rugby ovals! This year's guest speaker is Lehmo - multi-talented Australian stand-up comedian. This is going to be as great a day as we've come to expect!
Saturday, March 25
Head on over to Spooner Oval, it's going to be a big one. This is the 10th - and final - Stubby Collits memorial day with both Forbes Magpies and Bathurst St Pat's keen to take the field. League tag is up first with kick off expected 10.30am; Forbes has the privilege of hosting the Western Under 21s grand final before the Under 18s take the field; Can Assist take on Boys to the Bush in a charity match; and it all wraps up in the afternoon with the senior trial between Stubby's two clubs. Gold coin donation to charity at the gate.
March 25 and 26
Forbes Auto Sports Club is back with two big days on track this weekend. Racing starts 9am at the Daroobalgie track, 205 Hoopers Road Forbes. There's motocross on the brand new track on Saturday and dirt track racing Sunday.
March 25-26
The Trundle Back In Time Vintage Rally and Tractor Pull is on again at the Trundle Showground. The weekend features Oliver Hart-Parr and Pre-war 1939 tractors, stationary engines, vintage cars, bikes, trucks and machinery, as well as a swap meet, market stalls, live music, kids entertainment, sheaf toss, and bar and barbecue facilities. Entry is free.
Saturday, March 25
Homegrown Parkes promotes locally grown produce of all kinds, with stallholders, food vendors, competitions and learning opportunities coming to Cooke Park between 9am and 2pm on March 25. This event is free. Local art will also be on display and a variety of stalls. There is also a dinner in Bogan Gate, a garden visit and Schools Eco Day, which coincides with a visit from Costa Georgiadis.
March 23-26
The sports of croquet and dragon boating are going ahead in the inaugural Parkes Masters Games that will kick-off with a dinner on Thursday night at the Railway Bowling Club. Croquet will be played on Friday and dragon boats take to the water Sunday in an event that will see more than 200 competitors travel from all over the state. Read the full story on page 23.
March 31 to April 3
Can you guess the artist? Forbes Arts Society's new exhibition is on at Forbes Town Hall and there's a twist: all artworks are exhibited anonymously. Only once a work is purchased will the name be revealed to the buyer. All artworks are the same size and go on sale for $100. Opening 6pm Friday, March 31, tickets forbesartssociety.com.au
Saturday, April 8
Join the fun of the 2023 Easter Festival at Nelson Park from 10am on Easter Saturday. There's games, sausage sizzle, hot and cold drinks and of course the Easter egg hunt. This event is free for families with the support of Havannah House and local churches, clubs and businesses.
Saturday, May 6
Rotary Ipomoea is hosting the Vintage and Collectibles Fair during Forbes Heritage on Saturday, May 6. Town Hall will be host to the event with displays and collections from eras past. Gold coin entry, all day tea and scones. To express your interest in adding to displays or trading tables phone 0413 274 735 or 0439 708 456.
