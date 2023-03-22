Forbes Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Bowls Pennants 7s best competition leaders

Updated March 23 2023 - 3:07pm, first published March 22 2023 - 2:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Asimus, Warren Keep, Scott Andrews and Kerry Roach on the bowling greens.

Mixed results last Sunday for local players in the Open Gender Zone 4 Bowls Competition with the 3's going down to Parkes, in Parkes, while at home the 7's were convincing winners over competition leaders Cowra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.