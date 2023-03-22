Bowls Pennants 7s best competition leaders

Two games of A and B Pairs were played last week with Rob Priest and 'Buzza' Bolam winning 26-16 over Shayne Staines and 'Spro' Asimus in the scheduled 21 ends. After it was 6-8 against the winners after nine it became 13-all after 14 before a six the next end changed the face of the game for Rob and ''Buzza' to finish with 2's on the last three ends.