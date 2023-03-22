Bowls Pennants 7s best competition leaders

Mixed results last Sunday for local players in the Open Gender Zone 4 Bowls Competition with the 3's going down to Parkes, in Parkes, while at home the 7's were convincing winners over competition leaders Cowra.
While losing 72-57 'on the board' Forbes did have some success in Parkes with the Bruce Williams skipped combination of John Kennedy, Ben Nicholson and 'Bert' Bayley winning 23-16 over the David Reilly four.
First part of the game was close, 4-all after five, 10-all after 10 for the Forbes four to hit the lead 14-13 after 13, one which they never let slip winning the run home 9-2.
At the other end the Christian West skipped combo of Brett Davenport, Jeff Nicholson and 'Pooch' Dukes were also looking solid early leading 5-1 after five, then 9-8 after 10 only to have the Mark Dwyer skipped four getting the better of the run home highlighted by a couple of fours and a three which proved the killer for the Forbes four.
After a poor start the 'Scooter' Andrews skipped team of Warren Keep, Barry Shine and 'Spro' Asimus showed some fight getting to 5-9 after six then 11-13 after 10 only have a four then a five against them to see the score blow out to 22-12 in favour of the 'Baldy' Frame four after 13 ends.
Cowra were convincing winners when hosting Forbes in the first round but found a different opposition on Sunday with Forbes at home for the Bushrangers to win 65-42 'on the board'.
Denny Byrnes is proving an inspiring lead and on Sunday guided lady representatives Kerry Roach and Annette Tisdell along with Sid Morris to a 26-7 victory winning the first end and one they never gave up leading 8-3 after eight and 20-4 after 16.
Similarly Viv Russell is a leader worth noting never losing as skip in 7's and on Sunday led Dale Scott, Peter Mackay and Lyall Strudwick to a 23-11 win finishing strong after the score was only 9-7 in their favour after 10. They rally to dominate the run home 14-4.
Geoff Williams was having a winning run as skip for Bob Grant, Michael Coles and Laurie Crouch but all that came to an end on Sunday losing 24-16. Tight early at 11-10 to Cowra after eight who then skipped way to lead 21-11 after 17 which proved a hurdle to big to jump.
Two games of A and B Pairs were played last week with Rob Priest and 'Buzza' Bolam winning 26-16 over Shayne Staines and 'Spro' Asimus in the scheduled 21 ends. After it was 6-8 against the winners after nine it became 13-all after 14 before a six the next end changed the face of the game for Rob and ''Buzza' to finish with 2's on the last three ends.
Brett Davenport and Glenn Kearney could prove to be the 'killers' in the Pairs and last week won a thriller 20-19 over Peter Besgrove and Denny Byrnes. Nothing separated the two with the score 7-all after 10 before 'Bessy' and Denny hit the lead 18-14 after 18. Two threes to Brett and Glenn on the last three ends got them home.
Earlier Brett and Glenn won 22-12 over Ron Thurlow and Bruce Williams coming from behind 8-11 after 12 to dominate the run home.
Sid Morris and Al Phillips won 30-10, in a shorten 17 ends, over Jamie Dukes and Warren Keep comfortably in front all journey leading 20-1 after 10.
SOCIAL PLAY - Last Wednesday six games of pairs with card draw winners Bill Scott and Tony Bratton winning 25-22 over Phil Moran and Paul Doust after it was 9-all after 10 ends.
Paul Baker and Rob Priest won 22-15 over Trevor Currey and John Kennedy who finished strong behind 8-22 at the end of 16 ends.
Jim Maloy and Rick Stewart won 16-8 over John Baass and Geoff Coles while next door John Browne and Cheree Vincent finished like champions to win 18-17 over Noel Jolliffe and Peter Mackay winning the last four ends 6-1.
Warren Keep and Lyall Strudwick won 27-13 over Bill O'Connell and Sid Morris while in the last game Max Vincent and Kerry Dunstan won 19-14 over Barry White and Michael Coles in tight game where little separated both combos. In-club John Browne and Laurie Crouch.
$340 attracted five games on Thursday afternoon where resting touchers went to Bruce 'Posso' Jones and Tara-Lea Shaw.
Peter Besgrove and Viv Russell won 23-11 over the 'touchers', Tara-Lea and 'Posso' while Kerry Roach and Cheree Vincent dominated Max Vincent and Lyall Strudwick winning 27-14.
Ian Hodges and Peter Hocking had an easy afternoon winning 29-13 over Bob Grant and Tony Bratton leading 13-2 after 10. Just as comfortable were Danny Wright and 'Buzza' Bolam winning 24-12 over Phil Moran and Denny Byrnes while in the last Joyce Boland, Dale Scott and Laurie Crouch were given a lesson going down 5-21 to Terry Molloy, Ian Hodges and Bob McGinty.
Ian Hodges and John Cutler left Sunday morning smiling as raffle winners while also happy were Peter Tisdell, Jamie Dukes, and Mr Cutler, as resting toucher recipients while not so happy Jamie Dukes with a raspberry.
Playing for the $60 jackpot had John Cutler and Al Phillips in front 22-9 over Peter Greenhalgh and Paul Baker. Geoff Coles and Terry Molloy won 16-10 over Jamie Dukes and Bob McGinty while in the last Peter Tisdell and Ian Hodges won 18-12 over the family combination of Tony and Peter Besgrove.
REMINDERS - Don't forget pool comp every Friday evening. Happy Hour on Friday 4.30-6pm (and raffle), also Happy Hour Sunday 12-1.30pm and bingo Friday afternoon.
For full details on all news at the club involving functions to bowls phone 6852 1499.
WOMEN'S BOWLS - Last week 12 keen bowlers turned up to play on a warm Wednesday morning in two games of triples. Game one, Annette Tisdell, Glenys Ryan and Pam Sayers played Kerry Roach, Cheryl Hodges and Anne Nixon with the score 22- 10 to the Tisdell trio.
Game two had Irene Riley, Kay Toohey and Robin Mattiske winning 22-8 against Lyn Simmonds, Sandra Priest and Angela Dent. Raffle winner Sue White while bowls of the day were won by Irene, Kay and Robin.
A big thank you to all the helpers who gave their time to help for the regionals held in Forbes. Reminder, a general meeting will be held after bowls on Wednesday March 22. Phone names in by 9am for a great game of social bowls.
Birthday wishes to Jenny Curry who turns a young 70 this month. Contributed by Glenys Ryan.
