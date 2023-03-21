Scorcher on course and golfers produce scores to match

By Short Putt
The continuing hot weather ensured that both the golf course and the golfers were scorched during their play on the weekend. Some of the golfers scorched their way around the course to offset the scorching weather.
The Men's competition on Saturday was an Individual Stroke event, sponsored by Elders Real Estate and Livestock. The field of 59 players were well used to the conditions with many returning good rounds.
The Div 1 was won by Paul Kay who capitalised on some good lead-up form. He was 1-over after the front-9, dropping a shot on the 8th hole. His back-9 was generally tidy but he faltered on the last few holes, perhaps due to fatigue.
Phil Maher scored 68 nett, finishing Runner-up on count back from Jack Dobell. Phil had a tidy overall front-back score, which included a '2' on the 3rd and a double-bogey on the 7th.
The Div 2 had a similar story. Visitor Jacob Hope-Hodgetts had no trouble with the course, starting with a birdie on the 1st hole and finishing with a nett 64. He did have a spot of bother on the 4th.
Runner-up was John Ridley with a 72 nett. He bogeyed the longest and shortest par-3's, and found the 11th troublesome.
The ball sweep went to 75 on count back, going to: 68 - J Dobell; 69 - J Betland; 70 - M Inder; 71 - B Ashton, J Coulthurst; 72 - C Hanrahan, K Tyne; 73 - B Everest, J Roylance, S Betland, W Judge, T Morgan; 74 - A Alley, P Dawson; 75 - B Parker, H Callaghan.
The visitors included Stephen Stokes (Bingara) and Jacob Hope-Hodgetts (Moruya). Jacob had no problems with the course, but Stephen surprisingly suffered. He has not played for a while but after many months helping on the course he did expect to have a bit of 'inside knowledge', but alas it was not to be.
The NTP's went to: 9th - W Judge, 18th - J Betland, neither of whom converted for 2's. In fact the 2's were very scarce with only four being scored emphasising how tricky the greens can be. The 2's were shared equally between the two Divisions. Both the Div-1 2's came on the 3rd, while both the Div-2 2's were scored on the 1st hole.
The Pro Shop Super-pin, went to Ken Sanderson with a shot to 94 cm. His heart was palpitating as he keenly watched the unerring flight, the soft landing and the smooth role towards the hole. The ball seemed to have shaved the edge of the hole as it quietly slipped by. Yet disappointment came when he missed his putt and only managed a par.
The best Scratch score of the day went to John Betland with a very tidy 66. His birdie putt on the 15th just faltered, which if it had dropped would have given him a birdie on each of the par-5's. He did not birdie any of the par-3's, finding most on the longer holes. His only blemish was a bogey on the 13th. A very fine round indeed.
One of our Juniors, Liam Fraser, is gradually getting to grips with the game of golf. He has enjoyed the thrills of scoring pars, but unfortunately on Saturday he had the despair of double-figures on one hole. Being a stroke event he had to play every shot, and not seek a 'wipe', thus his '12' on the 4th hole stands out as beacon to determination.
Others to suffer misfortune were Andrew Norton-Knight who found big trouble on the 15th, Jake LeBrocque who OB'd on the 2nd for a '10', and Dave Bernardi who managed two "Bo Derek's" on his card.
The Course staff, with some help from the weather, are doing wonders with all back-9 greens now in play. Some of the damaged front greens are still a head ache, but with the continued determined effort we hope to be fully functional by the start of our busy season in April/May.
Here is the news:
The 2023 CWDGA Pennants unfortunately did not culminate in glory for Forbes. Our Div 1 team played in the Final against Wellington at Bathurst, but unfortunately lost in a very close encounter.
Forbes recorded wins to Steve Betland (1 up) and Jacob Bernardi (1 up). John Betland, Caleb Hanrahan and Peter Dawson each went to the wire but alas each lost 2 down.
Nevertheless, it was a good season for Forbes with a number of new players participating. Hopefully their enthusiasm and the enthusiasm of the regular players will generate good interest next year and carry more Forbes teams to success.
The Summer Sixes comp has reached the Grand Final, to be played on Sun 26 March. Teams contesting this are Golf Harvest, Mid Pro, Golfie and Cowhands. The Plate Draw Grand Final will be played during the lead up week to the Grand Final, with Still Trying, LIV, Lost in the Trees and Corn Stars B vying for honours.
The Presentation will be held that evening, upstairs in the Golfie. You should have your name to the Pro Shop already if you intend to attend.
It is crystal ball time:
Saturday Mar 25 is scheduled for an 18-Hole Par, sponsored by Forbes Tuesday Golfers. Sun 26 March has a Stableford Medley.
And finally, do not forget to vote on Saturday.
Lachlan Valley veteran golfers gathered in West Wyalong last Thursday for their annual general meeting prior to playing the monthly 18 hole competition.
All past executive members were re-elected to lead the association for the next 12 months with Forbes members Peter Barnes in the chair as president, Parkes' Robert Lea vice-president, captain Jeff Haley (Forbes), secretary/treasurer Beryl Roberts (Forbes). Each of the club in the association has two delegates on the committee.
Main point at the meeting came with a letter from the Cowra club tabled moving a motion for the monthly 18 hole competitions to delete the rule of a 10am shot-gun start with lunch to be taken at the end of play. With 51 in attendance the motion was lost 48-3.
Cowra has now indicated their intention to not participate at present in the monthly competitions reviewing their intention for the future at the end of the year.
A grade last Thursday was an all Forbes affair with Jeff Haley taking the 'chocolates' with 37 points from Kim Herbert runner-up on 36 points. Virginia Drogmuller from Grenfell won B grade with 37 points from Alex Maitland (West Wyalong) runner-up with 35 points on a count-back.
Nearest the pins - A grade (0-16) Garry Pymont (Forbes), B grade (17-23) Dennis Smith (Grenfell), C grade (24-36) Steve Edwards (Forbes).
The LVA Shield had Forbes (20 players) as winners on 107 points, West Wyalong (16) 103 second from Grenfell (6) 101, Condobolin (4) 92, Parkes (3) 84, Cowra no score.
Ball sweep winners from Forbes and Parkes - 34 points, Greg Webb (F), Steve Edwards (F), 33 Steve Uphill (F), 31 Niel Duncan (F), Robert Lea (P), Alex MacKinnon (F), Dale Stait (P),
Twin-towns (Forbes/Parkes) veteran golfers will play their weekly 18 hole competition in Forbes on Thursday with a shot-gun start at 10am.
Last Tuesday 15 played the social 12 hole competition with Dave Rhodes getting the best out of his driver to post a creditable 32 points with the ever consistent Barry Parker next best, again, with 28 points.
Wishing to play any Tuesday, where all are welcome, be at the Pro Shop no later then 9am and you are assured of a game.
By the Roving Reporter
Wednesday March 15 was a busy day for lady golfers with the Monthly Medal, Putting Comp, first round NSW Medal and the Allure on Main sponsored Stroke Competition.
The Stroke in Division One was grabbed by Sally Crosby (24) with 67 nett, runner up Heather Davidson (13) with 77 nett who won the putting with 30 putts.
Division Two winner was Jean Judge (31) with 68 nett and runner up Lyn Kennedy (35) 72 nett. Ball winners Lyn , Lindy Cowhan, Enid Baker, Sarah Black and Shirley Davies.
NTP 9th Jean Judge and 18th Robin Lyell. Monthly Medal winners were Heather Davidson (1) Sally Crosby (2) and Jean Judge 3rd Division. Thank you Allure for your sponsorship.
Saturday a Stableford round sponsored by Taryn's Beauty Therapy was played in One Division with Kate Steele Park taking the Trophy with 38 points and closest to the Pin on 18th.
Colleen Venables had 34 points and was closest on 9th. Congratulations everyone.
Wednesday 29th is a Shot Gun start at 8.30 with our cake day and monthly presentation.
