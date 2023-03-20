Get creative, reconnect with Frame of Mind workshops

While lockdowns and flood isolation were wearing us down some creative folk busied themselves with new projects.
The Frame of Mind strategy was created by the team from Kalari River Arts to re-engage with the community, improve community connectedness, and provide opportunities for local artists.
They've been delivering monthly arts workshops since July 2022, with assistance from Country Arts Support Program and Forbes Shire Council.
Workshop facilitators encourage participation in creative pursuits to promote positive mental health and generally build resilience and Kalari River Arts Chair, Maree Yapp, was "delighted with the community response" with 19 women taking part in the recent block printing event.
Workshop participant Anna Dobbs said the classes were allowing her to meet people after moving to the region.
"They also made me focus on something new and pleasurable and less on the stress and worry of everyday life," she said.
The next planned event is weaving on March 31 with tickets on sale online through Eventbrite.
Artistic Director, Sharon Degeling, has an evening of creativity planned and can't wait to see the Frame of Mind workshops grow.
All supplies are provided and participants are guided through the tasks so they can take home a completed work.
For more information contact frameofmind2871@gmail.com or find us on social media platforms.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.