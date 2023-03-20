Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Lachlan Dragons so close to clean sweep at annual regatta

March 21 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Forbes dragon boat club is celebrating a great day out after achieving all but a clean sweep at its annual invitational regatta.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.