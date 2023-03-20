Lachlan Dragons so close to clean sweep at annual regatta

Forbes dragon boat club is celebrating a great day out after achieving all but a clean sweep at its annual invitational regatta.
Clubs from across Western region met to paddle on Lake Forbes on Sunday, March 19, and the hosts had a great day on the water.
Lachlan Dragons coach Chris Favelle was delighted with both the day and his team's performances.
They wrested the coveted Bridge to Bridge back off Orange Colour City in a hard-fought race from Bates Bridge to Oxley Bridge to cap a day of successes in hot conditions.
Forbes won the men's, the open 10s and the women's, conceding the women's 10s.
The Dash for Cash - the fastest 100m - and the Bridge to Bridge from Bates' Bridge to Oxley Bridge on the Newell Highway capped the day.
"It was just about a clean sweep for the local crew and we weren't really expecting that," Favelle said.
However, the western region coach concedes he has been working hard with local paddlers, with that paying dividends both on Sunday and with Elly Ireland's selection in the Australian Auroras.
Paddlers are also on the Western region team, preparing at present for the national titles in mid-April.
Sunday's regatta drew both the experienced paddlers and new - with Forbes teams boasting a couple of newcomers and a new club represented by paddlers from Blue Mountains.
The Forbes regatta has a pretty relaxed atmosphere to help newcomers to the sport get involved.
"It was a really friendly atmosphere, we had good support from the local western region clubs, we had good support with volunteers and officials from Sydney," Favelle said.
"Dragon boating in general I think is a very supportive sport - we get in and help each other out."
Forbes Shire Council's support was also crucial to the day, the council ensuring there was enough water in the lake for competition.
Lachlan Dragons paddle on Lake Forbes every Thursday evening during daylight saving months and Sunday morning.
